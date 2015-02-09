(Corrects editing credit)
* Jobs down 0.43 mln in Jan, led by agriculture, retail
* Higher employment in manufacturing, construction
* Jan unemployment rate at 1.06 pct vs 0.94 pct in Jan 2014
By Orathai Sriring
BANGKOK, Feb 9 Thailand's employment shrank by
430,000 in January from a year earlier, mainly in agriculture
and retail businesses, suggesting the economy is still
struggling to gain traction after the army took power in May to
end months of political unrest.
Employment slipped to 37.36 million last month from 37.79
million in January 2014, when political tensions flared up, the
National Statistical Office's labour force survey showed.
It was a sharp slide from 38.66 million jobs in December,
although economists said that was due mainly to seasonal
factors. About a third of the workforce is engaged in the farm
sector, where there is a high degree of off-season unemployment.
Farm jobs slipped by 480,000 in January from the same period
last year, the survey published late last week on the statistics
office website showed. Employment in retail and auto repairs
fell 420,000, while hotel and restaurant jobs declined 50,000.
"Many of our workforce are in the agricultural sector, which
is now facing a severe drought. Fewer jobs in the retail
business suggest consumption is not that good," said Pimonwan
Mahujchariyawong, economist with Kasikorn Research Center.
"The economy is likely to recover slowly. Sentiment is not
good yet. Sectors like tourism just started to recover."
Thailand will see its worst drought in more than a decade
this year, the irrigation department said last week, damaging
crops in one of the world's largest rice exporters.
JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP
However, overall non-farm jobs rose by 50,000 in January
from a year earlier, with the manufacturing sector adding
350,000 jobs and construction 100,000, the survey showed.
In January, the unemployment rate was 1.06 percent, the
highest since June's 1.15 percent, and up from 0.56 percent in
December and 0.94 percent in January last year.
The rate has usually been less than 1 percent in recent
years but could be higher in April-June due to new graduates,
analysts said.
Although the coup returned some stability, efforts to get
the economy growing have been stymied as exports are week and
consumption remains subdued, restrained by high household debt
and shaky consumer confidence. The weak economy has put pressure
on the junta to speed up infrastructure projects to spur growth.
The central bank expects Southeast Asia's second-largest
economy to grow 4 percent this year after a projected 0.8
percent expansion in 2014, the weakest since flood-devastated
2011. Official GDP data is due on Feb. 16.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)