BANGKOK Jan 5 Thai exports, which have
contracted for years, will grow again in 2016, two business
associations predicted on Tuesday.
Exports, equal to more than 60 percent of the economy, have
stayed weak due to sluggish global demand and structural
problems at home.
The Commerce Ministry and the central bank both project that
exports, which shrank in 2013 and 2014, contracted by 5.5
percent last year.
Isara Vongkusolkit, chairman for Joint Standing Committee on
Commerce, Industry and Banking, predicted that exports will
increase 2 percent this year.
"But it won't be easy because China's market, which is a big
market, is still holding back our exports," he said.
Thai Commerce Ministry data shows exports to China fell 4.97
percent in January-November 2015, compared to a year earlier.
Also on Tuesday, the National Shippers' Council said exports
can increase 2 percent this year, helped by higher shipments
for autos, auto parts and electronics items.
"We can still survive due to the weakening baht, but it
doesn't mean we can compete because we are still struggling,"
Kongrit Chantrik, the council's executive director, said.
Thailand is a regional production hub for the world's top
automakers.
Council chairman Nopporn Thepsitthar said the auto sector
"will need to export more due to poor domestic demand".
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen and Pairat Temphairojana;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)