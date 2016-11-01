BANGKOK Nov 1 A group of Thai shippers said on
Tuesday it expected exports to be at best flat to 0.8 percent
weaker this year, better than the 2 percent decline it had
projected in June.
Despite recent improvements in Thailand's exports, weak
global demand and low commodity prices will continue to crimp
the country's shipments, the council said in a statement.
Exports, worth about two-thirds of the Thai economy, have
contracted the past three years. Sluggish exports have been a
major drag on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy still
struggling more than two years after the army took power to end
prolonged political unrest.
On Friday, the finance ministry predicted exports would fall
0.5 percent this year, rebounding from a drop of 1.9 percent it
had projected in July.
(Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Orathai Sriring;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)