BANGKOK, Sept 28 Factory output in Thailand is expected to fall again in September after its worse-than-expected drop of 11.32 percent in August, a senior Industry Ministry official said on Friday.

But output should pick up in the fourth quarter year-on-year due mainly to a low base from 2011, when industry was devastated by severe flooding, Hathai Uthai, deputy director general of the ministry's Office of Industrial Economics, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)