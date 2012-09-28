BANGKOK, Sept 28 Factory output in Thailand is
expected to fall again in September after its
worse-than-expected drop of 11.32 percent in August, a senior
Industry Ministry official said on Friday.
But output should pick up in the fourth quarter year-on-year
due mainly to a low base from 2011, when industry was devastated
by severe flooding, Hathai Uthai, deputy director general of the
ministry's Office of Industrial Economics, told a news
conference.
