BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's economy is
expected to grow only 1.5 percent this year rather than the
3.5-4.0 percent forecast in August, the state planning agency
said on Monday, adjusting its estimate after severe flooding hit
industry from October.
The National Economic and Social Development Board, which
compiles Thailand's GDP data, said the flooding would cut growth
by 2.3 percentage points this year.
But it raised its export growth forecast slightly to 17.2
percent for this year from 16.5 percent seen in August.
Last month the Bank of Thailand slashed its 2011 economic
growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 4.1 percent and trimmed its
export growth forecast to 20.1 percent from 22.4 percent.
Economists in a Reuters poll this week forecast economic
growth of 2.2 percent for 2011.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)