BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's economy is expected to grow only 1.5 percent this year rather than the 3.5-4.0 percent forecast in August, the state planning agency said on Monday, adjusting its estimate after severe flooding hit industry from October.

The National Economic and Social Development Board, which compiles Thailand's GDP data, said the flooding would cut growth by 2.3 percentage points this year.

But it raised its export growth forecast slightly to 17.2 percent for this year from 16.5 percent seen in August.

Last month the Bank of Thailand slashed its 2011 economic growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 4.1 percent and trimmed its export growth forecast to 20.1 percent from 22.4 percent.

Economists in a Reuters poll this week forecast economic growth of 2.2 percent for 2011. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)