* Reuters poll: GDP was seen +1.5 pct q/q; +4.5 pct y/y
BANGKOK, Nov 21 Data from National
Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB):
KEY DATA
Gross Domestic Product (pct change)
Period Q3/11 Q2/11 Q1/11 Q4/10 Q3/10 Q2/10 Q1/10
Q/Q (s/a)+0.5 0.0 +2.0 +1.3 -0.3 -0.6 +3.3
Y/Y +3.5 +2.7 +3.2 +3.8 +6.6 +9.2 +12.0
ANNUAL 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003
+7.8 -2.3 +2.5 +4.9 +5.1 +4.6 +6.3 +7.1
* revised
CONTEXT:
- Economists had predicted Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy would grow 1.5 percent in the
July-September quarter from the previous three months, picking
up after an April-June contraction caused in large part by
industrial supply disruptions after Japan's earthquake.
- But the recovery was probably short-lived as the
country experienced its worst flooding in 50 years, which
damaged farmland and forced big industrial estates to close in
October, affecting the car and electronics sectors in
particular.
- The Commerce Ministry expects exports to fall 13 percent
in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. Exports are
equivalent to more than 60 percent of GDP each year --
industrial goods account for 65 percent of total shipments and
agricultural products 17-19 percent.
- Some factories have got back to work as floodwater has
gone down but it could take weeks for others to resume
operations.
- Economists and officials expect the economy to shrink in
the fourth quarter. The central bank has predicted it would
contract 1.9 percent from the third quarter.
- Last month the central bank cut its 2011 growth forecast
to 2.6 percent from 4.1 percent and said it might trim that
again this month.. Economists in the Reuters
poll expected 2.2 percent.
- Many economists expect the central bank to cut its one-day
repurchase rate at its next meeting on Nov. 30 to help business.
Until recently they had expected the policy rate to be left at
3.50 percent.
- The central bank left the policy rate unchanged at its
last meeting on Oct. 19, pausing after nine increases since July
2010 from a record low of 1.25 percent to tame inflation.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)