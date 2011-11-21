* Reuters poll: GDP was seen +1.5 pct q/q; +4.5 pct y/y

BANGKOK, Nov 21 Data from National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB):

KEY DATA

Gross Domestic Product (pct change) Period Q3/11 Q2/11 Q1/11 Q4/10 Q3/10 Q2/10 Q1/10 Q/Q (s/a)+0.5 0.0 +2.0 +1.3 -0.3 -0.6 +3.3 Y/Y +3.5 +2.7 +3.2 +3.8 +6.6 +9.2 +12.0 ANNUAL 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003

+7.8 -2.3 +2.5 +4.9 +5.1 +4.6 +6.3 +7.1 * revised

CONTEXT:

- Economists had predicted Southeast Asia's second-largest economy would grow 1.5 percent in the July-September quarter from the previous three months, picking up after an April-June contraction caused in large part by industrial supply disruptions after Japan's earthquake.

- But the recovery was probably short-lived as the country experienced its worst flooding in 50 years, which damaged farmland and forced big industrial estates to close in October, affecting the car and electronics sectors in particular.

- The Commerce Ministry expects exports to fall 13 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. Exports are equivalent to more than 60 percent of GDP each year -- industrial goods account for 65 percent of total shipments and agricultural products 17-19 percent.

- Some factories have got back to work as floodwater has gone down but it could take weeks for others to resume operations.

- Economists and officials expect the economy to shrink in the fourth quarter. The central bank has predicted it would contract 1.9 percent from the third quarter.

- Last month the central bank cut its 2011 growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 4.1 percent and said it might trim that again this month.. Economists in the Reuters poll expected 2.2 percent.

- Many economists expect the central bank to cut its one-day repurchase rate at its next meeting on Nov. 30 to help business. Until recently they had expected the policy rate to be left at 3.50 percent.

- The central bank left the policy rate unchanged at its last meeting on Oct. 19, pausing after nine increases since July 2010 from a record low of 1.25 percent to tame inflation.

Reuters GDP data poll (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)