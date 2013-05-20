* Q1 GDP q/q -2.2 pct vs poll -0.8 pct, revised +2.8 pct in
Q4
* Q1 GDP y/y +5.3 pct vs poll's +5.7 pct, Q4 revised +19.1
pct
* 2013 GDP growth forecast cut to 4.2-5.2 pct
* Domestic demand slows, exports soft
* Majority of economists in poll expect rate cut on May 29
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, May 20 Thailand's economy contracted
more than expected in the first quarter of 2013 from the
previous three months and economists polled by Reuters said they
now expected interest rates to be cut, as the government has
urged, in a bid to push down the baht and help exporters.
Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong repeated his call for a
rate cut after data on Monday showed the economy shrank by a
seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in January-March from the
previous quarter. A Reuters poll had forecast a drop of just 0.8
percent.
The National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB)
said the economy was still 5.3 percent bigger than a year before
but it trimmed its forecast for full-year 2013 growth to a
4.2-5.2 percent range from 4.5-5.5 percent.
In the poll after the data, nine economists forecast a cut
of 25 basis points in the policy rate to 2.50 percent on May 29
and one forecast a half-point cut to 2.25 percent. The four
others forecast no change.
"We are cutting our 2013 full-year GDP growth forecast to
5.2 percent from 5.9 percent earlier," said Santitarn
Sathirathai, an economist with Credit Suisse. "We now expect the
central bank to cut the policy rate by 25 bps at its meeting
next week and stay on hold for the rest of this year."
The quarterly contraction in GDP in January-March was the
first since the last quarter of 2011, when disastrous flooding
caused the economy to shrink 10.5 percent.
The NESDB does not provide much quarter-on-quarter data but
it outlined a slowdown compared with 2012, especially the latter
part of the year when the economy was powered by investment and
consumer spending as Thailand picked itself up after the floods.
Private consumption, for example, grew by 4.2 percent in
January-March from a year before against 12.4 percent in the
last quarter of 2012.
Many economists remain optimistic for 2013 despite the
below-par first quarter.
"It was a little disappointing, but we don't see a need to
revise our 4.8 percent 2013 GDP growth estimate too markedly,"
said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist with OCBC Bank in Singapore,
which does not expect rates to be cut next week.
"At this juncture, we continue to think the domestic economy
is performing rather decently and that relatively upbeat
confidence will push for consumption and investment to remain a
boost to the economy," he added.
For similar reasons, the Bank of Thailand has been reluctant
to cut rates, especially with household debt rising fast. It has
left the policy rate at 2.75 percent since October.
EXPORT OUTLOOK UNCLEAR
The NESDB said the manufacturing sector contracted by 5.9
percent in January-March from the previous quarter. Vehicle
production surged in the final months of 2012, when a government
subsidy for first-time car buyers stoked demand.
It revised down quarterly GDP growth for the last three
months of 2012 to 2.8 percent from 3.6 percent but full-year
2012 growth was raised slightly to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent.
The agency cut its projection for 2013 export growth to 7.6
percent from 11.0 percent and economists said the external
sector remained the biggest risk to expansion this year.
Thailand, like some other Asian countries, has been hurt by
weak exports and slower growth in domestic consumption, which
makes up about half of the economy.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, grew at its
slowest annual pace in 2-1/2 years in the first quarter due to
slowing private consumption and investment.
The NESDB said growth in 2013 would be supported by private
and public investment but that the delay in global economic and
export price recovery, the baht's rise and reduced government
stimulation "pose downside risk to the economic outlook".
The baht is emerging Asia's strongest currency this
year although at 29.87 per dollar on Monday, it was some way
below the 16-year high of 28.55 hit in April. At that point, it
had risen around 7 percent on the year versus 2.5 percent now.
Finance Minister Kittirat has repeatedly said the baht was
too strong. On Sunday, he said he was satisfied with the recent
softer trend, but when reporters asked him on Monday if he still
thought interest rates should be cut, he replied: "I've
reiterated that time after time."
"For GDP growth to meet a target of 5 percent, the
first-quarter GDP would have to be higher than this," Kittirat
added.
(Writing by Alan Raybould; Additional reporting by Boontiwa
Wichakul, Pairat Temphairojana and Viparat Jantraprap and
Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Richard Borsuk)