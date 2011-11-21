* Q3 GDP q/q +0.5 pct after revised flat Q2
* Q3 GDP y/y +3.5 pct after revised +2.7 pct in Q2
* Agency slashes 2011 forecast to 1.5 pct from 3.5-4.0 pct
* Q4 GDP seen shrinking 3.7 pct y/y due to flooding
* 2012 GDP growth seen at 4.5-5.5 pct - agency
* Most economists expect a rate cut next week
By Orathai Sriring
BANGKOK, Nov 21 Thailand's economy grew by
0.5 percent in the third quarter from the second, much less than
expected, and since it is bound to shrink in the fourth quarter
because of flooding, economists said the central bank would cut
interest rates this month.
The economy is expected to shrink 3.7 percent in the fourth
quarter from a year before, the state planning agency said on
Monday, and that could prompt the central bank to cut rates by
25 or even 50 basis points next Wednesday, economists said.
Until recently, most economists had expected the monetary
policy committee (MPC) to leave rates on hold, as in October.
"This, combined with a sharp fall in consumer confidence to
the lowest levels in 10 years in October, leads us to expect a
one-off policy rate cut of 50 basis points to 3.0 percent at the
next MPC meeting on Nov. 30 to restore consumer and business
sentiment," Usara Wilaipich of Standard Chartered Bank said
after the data.
The quarterly growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest
economy compared with the 1.5 percent expected in a Reuters
poll.
From a year earlier, the economy grew 3.5 percent, below
economists' forecast of 4.5 percent.
Flooding has crippled Thailand's economy, affecting
agriculture, tourism and industry, the car sector and
electronics in particular. The problem got worse from October.
In contrast Malaysia's growth accelerated to 5.8 percent in
the third quarter from a year earlier, while
Singapore posted better-than-expected annualised 1.3 percent
growth.. Indonesia grew a strong 6.5 percent
from a year earlier..
The baht was at 31.03 per dollar at 0450 GMT,
unaffected by the data, while the stock market was down
0.5 percent, faring better than some Southeast Asian markets.
GDP FORECAST LOWERED
The National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB),
which compiles the GDP data, now expects the Thai economy to
grow only 1.5 percent this year rather than 3.5-4.0 percent
because of the flooding.
Last month the central bank cut its forecast to just 2.6
percent for this year from 4.1 percent. It may review that
forecast next week.
Although water has subsided in many areas and some
businesses are back to work, it could take weeks for some plants
to resume operations.
Economic growth is expected to accelerate to 4.5-5.5
percent next year , the planning agency said,
because of pent-up demand and post-flood spending on repairs and
reconstruction.
"The NESDB expects a possible 'V-shaped' recovery next year
... This compares with our forecast of 4.7 percent and the Bank
of Thailand's 4.2 percent," said Nuchjarin Panarode, an
economist at Capital Nomura Securities.
The government has promised 130 billion baht ($4.2 billion)
to help the recovery effort, but rebuilding and the improvement
of flood defences will require huge sums. Ministers have talked
about 600-700 billion baht for short- and long-term
reconstruction.
The NESDB raised its export growth forecast slightly to
17.2 percent for this year from 16.5 percent and projected
growth of 19 percent next year.
It forecast headline inflation would be 3.8 percent this
year and 3.5-4.0 percent in 2012.
($1=31.0 baht)
