* Q4 GDP q/q 3.6 pct vs poll +0.2 pct, revised 1.5 pct in Q3
* Q4 GDP y/y 18.9 pct vs poll +15.4 pct, Q3 revised 3.1 pct
* GDP growth of 4.5-5.5 pct seen for 2013, after 6.4 pct in
2012
* Consumption, investment strong; subsidy boosts car output
* Economists expect c.bank to leave rates unchanged
Wednesday
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Feb 18 Thailand's economy grew a far
stronger-than-expected 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012
from the previous three months, a pace that undercuts government
calls for lower interest rates.
Exports picked up in the quarter while, as in other
Southeast Asian economies, and domestic demand was buoyant,
helped by a surge in new car purchases that was spurred by a
government subsidy for first-time buyers.
Finance Minister Kittirat Na Ranong has put pressure on the
Bank of Thailand (BOT) to cut interest rates to help exporters
and discourage capital inflows, which have pushed the baht up
around 2.5 percent this year. This month, he said he had written
to the central bank - which zealously guards its independence
from government - to press his case.
After a quarter-point cut in October to 2.75 percent, the
monetary policy committee has left the benchmark rate
unchanged at its last two meetings. Most economists
expect it to hold fire again on Wednesday, especially after
Monday's buoyant GDP data.
"The rate cut cycle is probably over despite pressure from
the government. In fact, the focus will likely turn towards
inflation, especially considering the robust growth number,"
said economist Eugene Leow from DBS Bank in Singapore.
The economy grew 6.4 percent in 2012 and the National
Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), which compiles
the data, forecasts 4.5 to 5.5 percent for this year.
Although BOT Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul is relaxed
about inflation, playing down the impact of a jump in the
minimum wage in January, he has noted a jump in consumer credit,
which an interest rate cut would only exacerbate.
Kittirat, pressed by reporters after Monday's data, declined
to comment on his earlier call for lower rates, although he
warned that any rise in rates carried risks.
"Higher interest rates may also cause a bubble if they are a
factor attracting more capital inflows," he said, a reference to
the central bank view that an extended period of low interest
rates could lead to asset price bubbles.
The baht initially rose after Monday's data but
then slipped back a little to trade around 29.90 per dollar,
still up around 2.5 percent this year.
FLOOD IMPACT
Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast just 0.2 percent
for quarterly GDP growth. Their median forecast for 2012 growth
was 5.5 percent, with the highest single projection for 6.3
percent - below the posted pace.
On an annual basis, economic growth in the fourth quarter
was a record 18.9 percent, compared with a forecast of 15.4
percent in the Reuters poll and revised growth of 3.1 percent in
the third quarter.
A high figure had been certain because of devastating
flooding in the final months of 2011 that caused huge industrial
estates to close and slashed economic growth that year to just
0.1 percent.
"Fourth-quarter GDP was not just the effect of the low base
in 2011, but also government stimulus, leading to double-digit
growth in both consumption and investment," said Kampon
Adireksombat, an economist with Tisco Securities.
"It's clear from the number that we have less downside risk
on growth. We need to monitor price pressures because we've seen
some cost-push pressure from higher oil prices as well as more
signs of demand-pull inflation," Kampon added.
The NESDB kept its forecast range for inflation in 2013 at
2.5 to 3.5 percent but indicated a figure of 3.2 percent, above
the midpoint. The central bank has forecast 2.8 percent.
Economists generally think inflation will be higher, some saying
as high as 5 percent.
Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, said
the performance of exports in the first quarter would be
"crucial for sentiment among manufacturers locally".
The government and central bank both expect global trade to
pick up as the year progresses.
Thailand, Southeast Asia's second largest economy, is the
latest country in the region to report solid economic growth for
2012 in spite of weakness in the global economy last year.
Indonesia, the largest, reported full-year growth of 6.2
percent, while the Philippines posted 6.6 percent growth.
Thai exports jumped 18.2 percent in the fourth quarter from
a year earlier while manufacturing expanded 44 percent,
reflecting low output in late 2011 because of the floods but
also the car subsidy scheme, the NESDB planning agency said.
The government had targeted 500,000 participants but ended
up with 1.26 million, including more than a million who signed
up in the final three months of the year, the NESDB said.
Private consumption rose 12.2 percent in October-December
from a year before while private investment surged 21.7 percent.
Su Sian Lim, ASEAN economist for HSBC Bank, noted that in
the last quarter, investment and government consumption cooled
from their break-neck pace after the floods. But private
consumption "is moderating from red-hot speeds only very
slowly," she wrote.
