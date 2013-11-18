* Q3 GDP q/q +1.3 pct vs poll's +1.7 pct, revised 0.0 pct in
Q2
* Q3 GDP y/y +2.7 pct vs poll's +2.9 pct, Q2 revised +2.9
pct
* 2013 growth forecast slashed to 3.0 pct from 3.8-4.3 pct
* Tourism buoys economy but exports, domestic demand weak
* Most economists expect no policy rate change next week
(Adds detail, economists' comments)
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Nov 18 Slower-than-expected growth
figures in Thailand have bolstered expectations the central bank
will keep interest rates at a near three-year low next week to
support the economy in the face of sluggish consumer spending
and exports.
Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy after Indonesia grew
1.3 percent in July-September from the previous three months,
following a revised flat reading in the second quarter, data
released on Monday showed.
It was the first expansion in three quarters, driven by
robust growth in tourism, but missed economists' expectations
for 1.7 percent growth as declines in household spending and
business investment weighed.
The state planning agency on Monday also slashed its
full-year growth estimate to 3.0 percent from a 3.8-4.3 percent
range previously, blaming weakness in domestic demand and
exports. Economists in a Thomson Reuters poll had expected 3.5
percent growth.
The agency, the National Economic and Social Development
Board, cut its 2013 export growth forecast to zero from 5.0
percent previously.
Thailand, like other Asian exporters, has been hurt by
weakness in global demand that is depressing industrial
production. Domestic consumption - which makes up about half of
the economy - has slowed due to the fading impact of government
stimulus and recovery work after the floods of late 2011, while
recent political tensions have hurt consumer confidence.
"Slowing private consumption and declining consumer
confidence, coupled with a weak recovery in the external sector
will continue to weigh on Thailand's growth momentum," said
Bernard Aw, an economist with Forecast Pte. in Singapore.
Compared with a year earlier, third-quarter gross domestic
product rose 2.7 percent, against growth of 2.9 percent expected
by economists and following a revised 2.9 percent increase in
the April-June period.
The baht was steady around 31.57 per dollar after the data,
while the stock market was up 0.3 percent at 0540 GMT.
RATE REVIEW
The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee meets next
on Nov. 27 for its last review this year. It has kept the
benchmark interest rate at 2.50 percent, its lowest
since January 2011, since cutting it in May this
year.
Economists said they expect the central bank will remain on
hold for some months, keeping the rate low enough to underpin
the economy, but refraining from lowering it further due to high
household debts and risks from potential capital outflows as the
U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to taper its stimulus.
Meanwhile, consumer confidence fell to its lowest in 19
months in October, hit by anti-government protests over a
controversial amnesty bill, though the demonstrations have been
peaceful so far.
"A tough road is still ahead for the economy, as personal
consumption looks to have weakened further in the first few
weeks of Q4 so far," said Gundy Cahyadi, a Singapore-based
economist at DBS Bank.
In the third quarter, Thailand's economy benefited from
strong growth in tourism, up 26 percent from a year earlier.
But household spending fell 1.2 percent from a year earlier
due to lower spending on cars after a subsidy scheme expired.
Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest car market and an important
country for Japanese automakers like Toyota Motor Corp.
Private investment dropped 3.3 percent year-on-year.
The planning agency said it expects year-on-year growth of
just 1 percent in the current quarter because of the comparison
with the high base a year earlier, when GDP rose a record 19.1
percent in a recovery from the flood-devastated 2011.
But it was upbeat on the economy's prospects for 2014 on an
expected improvement in exports and on government investment.
"The economy is expected to grow 4-5 percent next year and
exports could increase 7 percent. Public investment will also be
a major factor driving growth," the agency said.
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)