* Headline inflation in May hits 14-month high of 2.62 pct
yr/yr
* Economy hurt by months of political unrest
BANGKOK, June 6 Thailand's Commerce Ministry
said on Friday that prices of many consumer goods would be
frozen for six months to November to hold down living costs and
boost the economy and confidence.
"Producers of 205 categories of necessary consumer goods are
happy to freeze prices for six months," the ministry's
permanent secretary, Srirat Rastapana, who is acting minister
under a military government that seized power on May 22, said in
a statement after meeting with companies and trade associations.
Those consumer goods include beverages, rice, palm oil,
instant foods, dairy products, household products, animal feed
and fertiliser.
Inflation in Thailand accelerated in May to a 14-month high
of 2.62 percent from a year earlier due to higher food and
energy prices, with the core rate, which excludes fresh food and
energy, picking up to 1.75 percent. {ID:nL3N0OJ0GX]
Thais have been complaining about a rise in the cost of
living although consumer confidence rose in May, after the coup,
for the first time in 14 months.
The economy contracted 2.1 percent in the first quarter from
the previous three months, hurt by months of political unrest.
