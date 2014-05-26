BANGKOK May 26 Thailand's finance ministry said
on Monday it planned to borrow 50 billion baht ($1.53 billion)
early next month to make payments to rice farmers who have been
waiting for months for money owed under a controversial state
buying scheme.
The ministry will invite 32 financial institutions to bid
for the loan, it said in a statement.
"It will be a term loan worth 50 billion baht first and the
remaining 40 billion baht will be sougth later," it said. The
state bank running the scheme has estimated arrears at around 90
billion baht.
The ministry will open bidding for a three-year loan for 30
billion baht on June 6 and one for the remaining 20 billion baht
on June 13.
($1 = 32.5950 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)