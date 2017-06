BANGKOK Nov 23 The Bank of Thailand will make a significant cut to its 2.6 percent 2011 GDP growth forecast at a meeting to review interest rates next week, Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said on Wednesday.

However, GDP growth next year would be higher than its 4.1 percent forecast, he told a news conference after a meeting with commercial banks on their plans after recent severe flooding.

Prasarn said he was not concerned by the weakening in the baht because the country had strong foreign reserves. (Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Editing by Alan Raybould)