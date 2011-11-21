BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's economy is expected to grow less than the 2.6 percent projected by the Bank of Thailand in late October as the impact of flooding is higher than expected, central bank economist Songtum Pintoofficial said on Monday.

The flood impact could be felt into the first quarter, Songtum told reporters.

The central bank has said it will review its growth forecast at its next policy review on Nov. 30, when it is widely expected to cut interest rates to help business.

Earlier on Monday the state planning agency slashed its 2011 growth forcast to just 1.5 percent from 3.5-4.0 percent.