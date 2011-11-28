BANGKOK Nov 28 Thailand's economy could grow between 1.7 and 2.0 percent this year, rather the 2.72 percent projected last month, due to devastating flooding, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Monday.

But growth would probably rebound to 5.0 percent next year, said Somchai Sujjapongse, the head of the ministry's fiscal policy office.

Last week, the National Economic and Social Development Board slashed its 2011 growth forecast to just 1.5 percent from 3.5-4.0 percent and predicted growth of 4.5-5.5 percent next year. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring)