BANGKOK, April 21 Thailand's export growth is expected to fall to just 1 percent this year, compared with a 4 percent rise projected earlier, due to a slow recovery in the global economy and lower oil prices, the commerce minister said on Tuesday.

The ministry will issue a new forecast on Friday, General Chatchai Sarikulya told reporters.

The central bank last month cut its export growth estimate for this year to 0.8 percent from 1.0 percent.

Thai exports, a key economic driver, contracted in both 2013 and 2014.

The army seized power last May to end months of political unrest, but the economy has remained weak. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Eric Meijer)