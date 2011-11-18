* C.bank says inflation expectations quite stable

By Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Nov 18 Thailand's central bank has room to cut interest rates but it will need to look at the impact of flooding on consumption and output, the governor said on Friday, reinforcing market expectations that policy will be loosened this month.

"Inflation expectations have been quite stable, giving us a little room to cut rates. But we are deciding whether we need to prop up confidence in output and consumption," Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters.

Consumption is expected to pick up in the first quarter of next year along with post-flood reconstruction while investment should recover in the second quarter, he said.

"Consumption should come back in Q1 because of pent-up demand in Q4 as many activities have been delayed. But the flooding should end this year and the mood will return next year," Prasarn said.

Many economists expect the central bank to cut its one-day repurchase rate at its next meeting on Nov. 30 to help business, affected by the severe flooding. Until recently, they had expected the policy rate to be left at 3.50 percent.

It left the policy rate unchanged at its last meeting on Oct. 19, pausing after nine increases since July 2010 from a record low of 1.25 percent to tame inflation.

The central bank cut its 2011 economic growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 4.1 percent on Oct. 28 and said the economy may shrink 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter on the quarter. It may review its projections this month..

Ministers have talked about 600-700 billion baht for short- and long-term flood management plans, but little has been said as yet about the sources of funding.

Virabongsa Ramagura, head of a flood committee set up by the government, suggested some could come from the country's $182 billion in foreign reserves.

But Prasarn said the government should raise funds from the domestic market for its flood projects.

"Baht borrowing is easier and cheaper because of large liquidity in the financial system," he said, adding banks had liquid assets of about 2 trillion baht ($64.5 billion).

Ten-year bonds carry a cost of 3.44 percent currently while dollar borrowing is about 4.3 percent, he added.

The law does not allow the central bank to lend except for monetary policy reasons, and as the central bank's duty is to absorb excess cash in the system, it would be useless if it lent back to the system, Prasarn said.

He said the central bank was not worried about a drop in the baht, which is trading near a one-month low against the dollar, because that was due to problems in the euro zone, which have prompted investors to switch to dollar assets.

"The baht around 30.80 is not a worry for Thailand as we have large foreign reserves. We don't have to do anything and it's even better that the baht is not strong," he said.

It was at 30.90/93 per dollar on Friday.

Prasarn also said Thailand had no problem with dollar funding or capital outflows but the central bank had been cooperating with other central banks in Asia on measures, which might not need to be used.

(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)