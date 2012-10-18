(Adds details, quote)
By Boontiwa Wichakul
BANGKOK Oct 18 Thailand's central bank still
expects the economy to grow 5.7 percent this year, as forecast,
its governor said, calling Wednesday's unexpected interest rate
cut "insurance" for the domestic economy against potential
global problems.
However, the cut did not signal that rates were now on a
downward trend, Prasarn Trairatvorakul told reporters on
Thursday.
"Yesterday's decision was not because of capital movements
but it was rather a cushion and buying insurance against the
global economy going forward," he said.
On Wednesday, the central bank's monetary policy committee
(MPC) unexpectedly cut Thailand's benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent.
.
Only two out of 17 economists in a Reuters poll had forecast
a cut. The rest had expected no change.
But the MPC's decision was split, with two of the seven
members voting to leave rates unchanged as they thought growth
momentum was adequate and policy action could wait until the
global economic outlook was clearer.
Prasarn declined to reveal whether he voted against the rate
cut, saying only that "in the end, we have to accept the
majority vote."
Minutes of the meeting will be released on Oct. 31, but they
will not disclose how the seven MPC members -- three from the
central bank including Prasarn, and four non-central bankers --
voted.
Economists were confused by the decision as the central bank
has repeatedly said that domestic demand was strong. Prasarn had
said a rate cut could affect financial stability as credit was
growing strongly.
However, shortly after the rate cut, Assistant Governor
Paiboon Kittisrikangwan said although private sector credit
growth of 14-15 percent was high, there was no sign of a bubble.
While the central bank maintained its 2012 economic growth
forecast, it said it would cut its forecast for export growth
this year from 7 percent and that economic growth in 2013 could
be lower than the 5 percent forecast.
"Domestic demand is still strong so we are confident that
our growth forecast of 5.7 percent is still good. But what will
happen next year is still unclear," Prasarn said.
A slowdown in the global economy is hurting Thai exports,
which might in turn depress domestic consumption and investment,
Prasarn added.
Narongchai Akrasanee, one of the non-central bankers on the
MPC, was quoted by Thai newspapers as saying exports might grow
just 5 percent this year and the economy might expand 4.6
percent in 2013.
Prasarn would not go into detail. The central bank is due to
release new economic forecasts on Oct. 26.
Wednesday's rate reduction was the first since cuts in
January this year and November 2011 to help business recover
from devastating flooding that caused the economy to contract in
the final quarter of 2011. As a result, economic growth last
year was just 0.1 percent.
(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Richard Borsuk)