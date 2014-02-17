BANGKOK Feb 18 Any comfort investors in
Thailand draw from what happened four years ago, when economic
growth, the stock market and foreign investment all surged
despite deadly unrest in Bangkok, may be sorely misplaced.
The latest bout of political strife will delay major
government spending projects, and damage a lucrative tourism
industry. And, even if Thailand's politics calm down, its
economy will remain handicapped by weak private investment and
rising household debt.
"If you look at the channels through which politics impacts
real economic activity, it's virtually every demand side
component of GDP," said Euben Paracuelles, senior economist at
Nomura. "But, where I have a bigger worry is on private
consumption and private investment."
Data released on Monday showed the economy slowed sharply in
the fourth quarter of 2013, when street protests aimed at
bringing down Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's Puea Thai
Party government first began.
OVER-OPTIMISTIC
The national planning agency slashed its growth forecast to
3-4 percent for 2014, from the 4-5 percent it was predicting in
November, when the protests began building a head of steam. Some
private sector economists think that is still over-optimistic.
"The longer the power vacuum lasts, the worse it will be for
the Thai economy," said Krystal Tan, Asia economist at Capital
Economists, who doubts growth will top 3 percent this year.
"Spending restrictions on the caretaker government leave it
with limited ammunition to boost the economy," she added in a
note.
As well as the big-ticket infrastructure items now facing
delays, the government will also be unable to pursue the
populist policies that brought Yingluck to power in 2011.
A controversial rice subsidy that has run into funding
problems cannot be renewed when it expires this month, which
will hit rural demand.
"Another major downside risk to growth from government
spending is the inability to pay the rice farmers under the
pledging scheme when many of them are already facing a liquidity
problem," said Santitarn Sathirathai, an economist at Credit
Suisse in Singapore. "Even the cautious economists in the
market, including ourselves, have not fully factored this issue
in."
THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT
While 11 people have been killed in sporadic clashes between
protesters, security forces and government supporters, the
unrest has so far been less violent than during the country's
last major spasm of street protests in four years ago.
More than 90 people were killed in April and May 2010, but
despite that foreign direct investment jumped 88 percent that
year, the stock market surged 41 percent and the economy bounded
ahead by 7.8 percent, its best performance in 15 years.
Back then, China, the biggest market for exports that make
up 60 percent of the Thai economy, was roaring back from the
global financial crisis at a stimulus-fuelled, double-digit
clip, while domestic private investment was picking up.
Though it expanded 7.7 percent last year, China's growth
narrowly missed a 14-year trough.
The chill for Thailand is even more evident in private
investment, which fell 13.1 percent in the fourth quarter of
2013 from a year earlier, and the National Economic and Social
Development Board sees it rising just 3.8 percent this year.
In 2010, private investment rose nearly 14 percent.
Tourism, whose share of Thailand's economy has been grown in
recent years to account for around 10 percent of GDP, has been
suffering. Just last week, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide
Inc warned that political unrest had "significantly"
hurt its business in January.
Of greater concern over the longer-term however, is the
rapid accumulation of debt by Thai consumers, who splurged on
loans for house and car purchases in recent years.
Household debt is now equivalent to around 80 percent of
GDP, up from 56 percent at end of 2008, and the Bank of Thailand
warned this month it was likely to rise further as consumer loan
growth may be faster than economic growth.
That is likely to depress consumer confidence, which dropped
for a 10th straight month in January, even after the political
crisis is resolved, and will limit the ability of the central
bank to cut interest rates too far to prop up growth.
"When we get some kind of resolution, tourism tends to
recover very quickly," said Nomura's Paracuelles.
"But what I would caution is that maybe the recovery is not
going to be as quick from the private consumption side as
previous episodes have suggested, because the difference now is
we have very leveraged households, which are spending a lot of
their disposable income just to service that level of debt."
