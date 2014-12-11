BANGKOK Dec 11 Thailand's economy may expand by
less than 1 percent in 2014 due to weak exports and slow
government spending, Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said on
Thursday.
"This year's growth may not be 1 percent," Sommai said.
"Exports are slow and may even contract. Disbursement is still
very slow."
The government of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy
has already trimmed its outlook four times this year as the
country struggles to recover from months of political turmoil
that slowed tourism and hurt consumer confidence.
Just over a year ago, the government forecast growth of
4.0-5.0 percent for 2014.
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana and Kithipoing Thaichareon;
Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Kim Coghill)