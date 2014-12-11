(Add details)

BANGKOK Dec 11 Thailand's economy may expand by less than 1 percent in 2014 due to weak exports and slow government spending, Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said on Thursday.

"This year's growth may not be 1 percent," Sommai said. "Exports are slow and may even contract. Disbursement is still very slow."

The government of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has already trimmed its outlook four times this year as the country struggles to recover from months of political turmoil that slowed tourism and hurt consumer confidence.

Just over a year ago, the government forecast growth of 4.0-5.0 percent for 2014.

The economy is still struggling over half a year after the army took over to end the political unrest, with domestic and export demand weak and big government projects unlikely to bear fruit until next year.

Thailand's tourist industry, which accounts for nearly 10 percent of GDP, also remains weak.

October was the only month so far this year to have shown an improvement in the number of tourist arrivals, while the number of arrivals between January to October fell 8.7 percent from the same period a year earlier to 19.73 million visitors.

Consumption, which accounts for half of GDP, could remain weak due to high household debt, adding to expectations that the central bank will keep already low interest rates unchanged at its next policy review on Dec. 17. (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by Kim Coghill)