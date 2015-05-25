* Domestic car sales down 26.2 pct y/y in April
* Auto sales seen below target this year as economy slows
By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring
BANGKOK, May 25 A slump in car sales in Thailand
reached two years in April, while business sentiment hit a
seven-month low, the Federation of Thai Industries said on
Monday.
While a military coup a year ago ended months of political
unrest, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is suffering
from other drags that prevent it from regaining traction.
Low commodity prices and a drought have hurt farmers'
income. Banks are cautious to lend, while the junta's campaign
against corruption has had the unintended effect of slowing
government spending at a time when faster spending is needed.
"The industrial index fell quite a bit and in every part of
the country, reflecting problems in the farm sector, which needs
a boost from the government," FTI Chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree
told reporters after releasing the April business sentiment
survey.
Its Thai industries' sentiment index has fallen for four
straight months, and the index hit a seven-month low in April.
Exports, manufacturing, domestic demand and investment have
all remained weak during the early months of this year.
A separate survey reflected frustration that the junta had
so far failed to galavanise an economy that grew just 0.9
percent last year - the lowest since floods wrecked the economy
in 2011.
The poll released a day earlier by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat
University showed 81 percent of respondents were disappointed
with the junta's management of the economy.
The automobile accounts for 10 percent of the economy, as
Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for
the world's top carmakers.
In April, domestic auto sales fell 26.2 percent from a year
earlier and were 15.3 percent down for the first four months of
this year, FTI data showed.
Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the FTI's Auto
Industry Club, warned forecasts for domestic car sales this year
could be revised down to 850,000-900,000 vehicles from the
previous forecast of 950,000, unless the government speeds up
spending.
"The target is likely to missed, but that will depend on the
pace of government investment spending," he said, adding
projections would be reviewed in June.
Domestic auto sales have declined on an annual basis since
May 2013, reflecting the fading effects of a government
first-car subsidy scheme.
Sales surged 81 percent in 2012, the year the scheme ended,
but fell 7.7 percent in 2013, before slumping 33.7 percent last
year.
At least the FTI was able to report that the value of
exports of cars and car parts rose 4.5 percent in the first four
months of 2015 from a year earlier.
Thailand cut its economic forecasts last week by 0.5
percentage points to 3.0-4.0 percent for this year, but the
country's central bank governor told Reuters that even 3 percent
expansion in 2015 would be "a challenge."
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)