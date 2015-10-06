BANGKOK Oct 6 Thailand's cabinet approved a 4.1
billion baht ($110 million) budget on Tuesday to help farmers
cope with drought.
Thailand has experienced its worst drought in more than a
decade, which has especially hurt rice yields. Farmers are about
to harvest this year's main crop, and face selling lower volumes
at the lowest prices for eight years.
The budget approval is among a range of measures being taken
to help farmers lower their costs, extend loan terms and create
jobs for farmers hit by the drought, according to a cabinet
statement.
It is part of the 11.15 billion baht earmarked to help
agricultural farmers for the period from November to the end of
April next year.
The military government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha
has been tougher with farmers than the administration he
toppled. But nearly a year and a half after seizing power, the
junta is changing tack on agricultural support.
Newly appointed economic tsar Somkid Jatusripitak told
Reuters last month that he would prioritise reviving the rural
economy.. Amongst measure so far announced to
help farmers are soft loans made available through village
funds.
Last year the military government offered rice and rubber
farmers a direct subsidy of 1,000 baht ($27.5) per rai (0.17
hectares), capped at 15,000 baht.
($1 = 36.3400 baht)
(Reporting By Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Simon Webb, Greg
Mahlich)