* To raise limits for Thais purchasing foreign property
* To relax measures to prevent baht speculation by
non-residents
* Says no plans to curb capital inflows
* Baht shows little reaction to measures
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, April 30 Thailand's central bank
unveiled measures on Thursday to encourage more capital outflows
to rein in the strong baht, a move it hopes will spur the
country's ailing exports and boost the trade-dependent economy.
The baht briefly turned firmer on the announcement,
with some traders and analysts seeing them as milder than
expected a day after the central bank cut its policy rate for a
second consecutive meeting to shore up the fragile economy.
Thailand is treading carefully after imposing tough capital
controls in late 2006 that spooked markets and were quickly
aborted. The move triggered a nearly 15 percent plunge in the
Thai stock market, the biggest-ever one-day fall, and tarnished
the country's investment reputation.
Thailand's military government has struggled to revive
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy in nearly a year in
power. The economy likely contracted on a quarterly basis in the
January-March quarter, as it did a year ago.
Chantavarn Sucharitakul, assistant governor of financial
markets operations group, told a news conference the central
bank has no plans to impose restrictions on capital inflows.
"At the moment, there are no curbs on fund inflows so we
have to create a balance by promoting fund outflows with more
and easier channels. The measures don't directly weaken the baht
but it may create more balanced fund flows," she said.
The new rules will allow Thais to freely purchase foreign
currencies for deposit up to a limit of $5 million, raising it
from $500,000, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.
Thais may purchase properties abroad up to a value of $50
million per year, from $10 million. And the measures that were
in place to prevent Thai baht speculation by non residents will
also be relaxed, the central bank said.
It said it would double the outstanding limit for non
residents in borrowing the baht from domestic financial
institutions for transactions undertaken without underlying
trade and investment in Thailand to not exceeding 600 million
baht ($18.2 million), effective on May 6.
The other measures will be submitted to the Finance Ministry
for approval, the central bank said.
MORE OUTFLOW?
Economists were uncertain if the expanded channels would
result in more investments abroad.
Sarun Sunansathaporn, senior economist of Tisco Securities
in Bangkok, said "it does not mean people will go out more. So
any impact on the baht may not be big. They should find ways to
encourage investors to use these channels, too.".
But pressure on the baht will likely build up going forward.
"We expect increased outflows and prospects for further
interest rate cuts from the BOT to keep the baht under
pressure," ANZ said in a research report, adding it sees the
baht at 34 per dollar by year-end.
The baht was at 32.94 per dollar on Thursday,
having lost its earlier gains for the year after the rate cut.
In March, the baht's nominal effective exchange rate (NEER),
measured against Thailand's main trade competitors and partners,
was the highest since 1997.
($1 = 32.94 baht)
(Additional reporing by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in Bangkok
and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Simon Webb and
Jacqueline Wong)