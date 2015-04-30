* To raise limits for Thais purchasing foreign property

* To relax measures to prevent baht speculation by non-residents

* Says no plans to curb capital inflows

* Baht shows little reaction to measures (Recasts, adds economists' comments)

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, April 30 Thailand's central bank unveiled measures on Thursday to encourage more capital outflows to rein in the strong baht, a move it hopes will spur the country's ailing exports and boost the trade-dependent economy.

The baht briefly turned firmer on the announcement, with some traders and analysts seeing them as milder than expected a day after the central bank cut its policy rate for a second consecutive meeting to shore up the fragile economy.

Thailand is treading carefully after imposing tough capital controls in late 2006 that spooked markets and were quickly aborted. The move triggered a nearly 15 percent plunge in the Thai stock market, the biggest-ever one-day fall, and tarnished the country's investment reputation.

Thailand's military government has struggled to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest economy in nearly a year in power. The economy likely contracted on a quarterly basis in the January-March quarter, as it did a year ago.

Chantavarn Sucharitakul, assistant governor of financial markets operations group, told a news conference the central bank has no plans to impose restrictions on capital inflows.

"At the moment, there are no curbs on fund inflows so we have to create a balance by promoting fund outflows with more and easier channels. The measures don't directly weaken the baht but it may create more balanced fund flows," she said.

The new rules will allow Thais to freely purchase foreign currencies for deposit up to a limit of $5 million, raising it from $500,000, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

Thais may purchase properties abroad up to a value of $50 million per year, from $10 million. And the measures that were in place to prevent Thai baht speculation by non residents will also be relaxed, the central bank said.

It said it would double the outstanding limit for non residents in borrowing the baht from domestic financial institutions for transactions undertaken without underlying trade and investment in Thailand to not exceeding 600 million baht ($18.2 million), effective on May 6.

The other measures will be submitted to the Finance Ministry for approval, the central bank said.

MORE OUTFLOW?

Economists were uncertain if the expanded channels would result in more investments abroad.

Sarun Sunansathaporn, senior economist of Tisco Securities in Bangkok, said "it does not mean people will go out more. So any impact on the baht may not be big. They should find ways to encourage investors to use these channels, too.".

But pressure on the baht will likely build up going forward.

"We expect increased outflows and prospects for further interest rate cuts from the BOT to keep the baht under pressure," ANZ said in a research report, adding it sees the baht at 34 per dollar by year-end.

The baht was at 32.94 per dollar on Thursday, having lost its earlier gains for the year after the rate cut.

In March, the baht's nominal effective exchange rate (NEER), measured against Thailand's main trade competitors and partners, was the highest since 1997.

For full measures, click on: here

($1 = 32.94 baht) (Additional reporing by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in Bangkok and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Simon Webb and Jacqueline Wong)