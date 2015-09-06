BANGKOK, Sept 7 The generals battling to revive
Thailand's economy have been loath to employ anything resembling
populism, having lambasted their predecessors for policies they
say haemorrhaged billions of dollars and left Thais saddled with
record household debt.
But in a stark strategy shift, the military has had to bite
the bullet and reopen the populist playbook of the billionaire
Shinawatra family whose governments they have twice overthrown
in coups.
The junta announced last week it would channel 136 billion
baht ($3.8 billion) into getting the rural masses spending to
rev-up an economy stuttering amid weak exports, falling factory
output and scant retail growth.
The man charged to lead the economic revival plan is
marketing executive Somkid Jatusripitak, the new boss of a
technocrat team given three months to get the economy in shape
after what amounted to a purge by the junta of underperforming
policymakers last month.
The irony is Somkid, now deputy prime minister, was the
architect of "Thaksinomics", the populist handouts that spurred
GDP growth to as much as 7.2 percent but angered the
military-backed royalist establishment because they entrenched
the popularity and electoral dominance of the man they revile -
former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.
And he's not worried about a backlash.
"I think positively," Somkid told Reuters. "You have to
build the strength of the grassroots economy or else the whole
economy cannot survive."
Though no longer part of Thaksin's political clique, Somkid
has made no attempt to brand the policies any differently, using
Thaksin's term "village funds" and promising to relaunch his One
Tambon One Product (OTOP) initiative, where each small area
grows or produces just one high-quality product.
SPENDING FOR THE MILITARY
Somkid says the stimulus is just the start and measures to
boost long-term competitiveness will follow. It's unclear if the
extra spending will spur a durable economic recovery though,
with growth clocking a feeble 0.4 percent on-quarter in
April-June.
"Some kind of populist policies will help reignite the
country," said Tim Leelahaphan, economist of Maybank Kim Eng.
"A populist policy with low risk will help shore up the
popularity of the military regime."
Somkid, 62, who runs a marketing business, has held finance
and commerce portfolios in previous governments. He was an
advisor to the junta but is reported to have clashed with the
man he replaced as deputy prime minister, royalist Pridiyathorn
Devakula, who served two military governments.
The new rural stimulus measures - 60 billion baht in
village microloans, 36 billion in sub-district spending and 40
billion for small projects - represent a smaller-scale revival
of the policies that stoked months of protests last year against
Yingluck Shinawatra's government, which culminated in a coup.
Populism is core to Thailand's political crisis, angering
middle classes who consider it vote-buying in the guise of
fiscal stimulus and a reckless use of their tax money.
TIME BOMB
The rescue package comes at a critical time, with low
commodity prices hurting farmers' income and consumer
confidence, which was down in August for an eighth successive
month to its lowest since the May 2014 coup.
Output from the autos and electronics-led manufacturing
sector has fallen on an annual basis in 27 of the past 28
months, while exports, equivalent to 60 percent of Thailand's
$374 billion economy, have fallen for seven straight months
after two years of annual contraction.
Somkid has been an instant hit in local business circles,
drawing loud laughter and applause during an hour-long speech in
front of hundreds of businessmen last month during which he
promised to revamp the rural economy and create "spark and
motivation".
Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, the first finance minister in
Yingluck's ousted government, welcomed the new approach but with
household debt at 80 percent of GDP, he said Somkid's team
should tread very carefully.
"Grassroots stimulus through consumption is not the answer,"
he told Reuters.
"Stimulus through personal debt is just a time bomb. The
benefit will be short lived, and the payback painful."
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Simon
Webb & Shri Navaratnam)