BANGKOK May 30 Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday
approved a plan to double tax breaks for private investors this
year to boost sluggish investment.
The government is seeking to arrest a long and slow decline
in Thailand's share of regional foreign investment over more
than a decade of political turmoil, during which competitors
such as Vietnam have become increasingly attractive for
investors.
Under the plan, investors will be able to double their tax
deductions if they start a project or begin construction this
year and new projects will not need to be completed within a
year to qualify.
"This new law will offer flexibility for them until next
year," Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.
The junta that seized power two years ago in a May 2014 coup
has focused on driving public infrastructure investment and
wants private investment to boost economic activity.
But Thailand has seen two coups and several governments in
the past decade and political divisions are deep. That has led
to caution among both foreign and domestic investors.
"Political uncertainty has led to a slowdown in foreign
direct investment (FDI) and is weighing on competitiveness,"
Christian de Guzman, of credit rating agency Moody's, told
reporters last week.
In 2004, Thailand attracted about 40 percent of all the FDI
into ASEAN outside of Singapore, he said. A decade later, it
attracted about 20 percent, he said.
Investors see a market struggling to grow, he said.
Consumption and exports have been persistently weak and Thai
citizens are deeper in the red than most in Asia, with record
household debt at 81.5 percent of the gross domestic product.
The cabinet on Tuesday also approved measures worth 2.97
billion baht ($83.3 million) to help farmers stimulate the rural
economy that is struggling with high debt.
The finance ministry on Monday reiterated its stance that
the economy will likely improve in the second and third quarters
compared with the first quarter, driven mostly by public
investment.
The ministry predicts 3.3 percent economic growth this year,
slightly higher than the central bank's forecast of 3.1
percent.
