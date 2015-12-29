* 2016 headline inflation seen at 0.8 pct - c.bank
* Policy rate at 1.5 pct now, economists see no change for
now
(Adds details, background)
By Aukkarapon and Niyomyat
BANGKOK, Dec 29 Thailand's central bank will
maintain its current headline inflation target of 1-4 percent
next year to guide its monetary policy, with a wide range giving
it leeway to manoeuvre.
The band, the same target range used for this year, was
approved by the government on Tuesday, Finance Minister Apisak
Tantivorawong told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.
The headline inflation of 2.5 percent plus or minus 1.5
percentage points will also be a medium-term target as it is in
line with economic fundamentals, the ministry said in a
statement.
The inflation target, however, is reviewed each year.
This year, the central bank switched to targetting headline
inflation, saying it could be easily understood by the public
and better reflect the cost of living. It had targeted the core
rate, which strips out fresh food and energy prices.
The central bank expects annual headline consumer prices to
rise 0.8 percent next year and to fall 0.9 percent this year,
driven mainly by low oil prices.
Annual headline consumer prices dropped 0.9 percent in the
first 11 months of this year, also held down by government price
controls and weak domestic demand.
While the central bank is likely to miss its inflation
target this year and next, Bank of Thailand Deputy Governor
Mathee Supapongse said earlier this month that was not a concern
because the target range would be for the next three years.
He said the 2016 inflation target gave more weight to
government policies to spur growth, as inflation was not a
problem.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to regain
traction more than a year after the military seized power to end
political unrest, with exports and domestic demand stubbornly
weak. Growth last year was just 0.9 percent.
The central bank last week nudged its 2015 economic growth
forecast to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent but cut its 2016
estimate to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent. It expected zero
export growth next year.
It has left its policy rate steady at 1.50
percent, near a record low, since two surprise cuts in March and
April. It next reviews policy on Feb. 3, and most economists
expect no change for now.
(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sam Holmes and
Jacqueline Wong)