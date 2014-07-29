BANGKOK, July 29 Thailand's military junta has
approved a plan to invest in urgent infrastructure projects,
including 867 billion baht ($27.3 billion) for eight dual-track
rail lines, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The investments for the projects will be from now till
September next year, Soithip Traisutthi, the Transport
ministry's permanent secretary, told reporters after a meeting
with the army rulers.
Investments have stalled since the Southeast Asian country
was hit by political unrest late last year. The army seized
power on May 22 in a bid to restore order, and the new
government is now approving projects to revive growth.
Air Chief Marshal Prajin Juntong, who is overseeing economic
matters for the junta, will discuss with relevant agencies how
to finance the projects and submit the plan to the government
within a month, Soithip said.
The projects are part of Thailand's longer-term strategic
infrastructure plan between the 2015 fiscal year and 2022,
proposed by the ministry, which was also approved on Tuesday,
she said.
She did not disclose the cost of the longer-term plan but a
ministry official had previously said it would cost 2.4 trillion
baht ($75.5 billion).
($1 = 31.8 baht)
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)