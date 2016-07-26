BANGKOK, July 26 Thailand's cabinet approved
construction on Tuesday of two Bangkok railway lines worth 44.16
billion baht ($1.26 billion), part of a larger infrastructure
initiative by the ruling junta as it seeks to revive the
sluggish economy.
The lines are among some 20 infrastructure projects worth
1.4 trillion baht ($40 billion) that the military government
hopes to get underway before 2018.
The State Railway of Thailand is expected to open bidding
for the projects in August and construction will likely start in
February, Kobsak Pootrakool, vice minister at the Prime
Minister's Office, told reporters.
The proposed 25.9 km (16 mile) overground and underground
dark red and light red lines will connect northern Bangkok to
the city's eastern suburbs and to the city centre.
It follows the approval of several rail lines in the
traffic-jammed Thai capital this year.
"Once this project is completed, it will change the lives of
people in Bangkok," said Kobsak.
The two routes will take about three years to build and
should be ready for passengers by 2020, Kobsak said.
Thailand's transport minister expects large infrastructure
projects to boost economic growth to 3.5 percent this year,
adding about 0.3 to 0.5 percentage point to this year's economic
growth.
Fitch Ratings said earlier this month that there has been a
lag in infrastructure development in Thailand since the
1997/1998 Asian financial crisis compared with neighbouring
countries.
It expects infrastructure investment to increase over the
next several years as the government prioritises such
development.
The central bank in June kept its 2016 growth forecast for
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy at 3.1 percent.
($1 = 35.0100 baht)
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Kim Coghill)