BANGKOK Dec 15 The value of proposed investment
in Thailand should exceed 800 billion baht ($24.3 billion) this
year, beating a government target and reflecting greater
confidence after a May coup ended unrest, the army chief who
launched the coup said on Monday.
The latest value of investment applications was 760 billion
baht and so "it should definitely surpass 800 billion baht for
the whole year," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who stepped
down as army chief after the coup, told an investment seminar.
That compares with a 700 billion baht target of the Board of
Investment (BOI), which provides investment incentives.
In 2013, total net applications were worth about 1 trillion
baht. This year, interest in investment has been hit by
prolonged political turmoil.
The army took power in May saying it had to step in to
restore order and business confidence.
Prayuth said the economy was recovering and he expected
stronger growth next year.
"The economy has improved from a contraction earlier this
year. It's better but not that satisfying. We hope next year
will be better, with growth of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent," he
said.
This month, he said he expected economic growth of only 2
percent to 3 percent next year.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew only 0.2
percent in the first nine months.
Last week, Finance Minister Sommai Phasee said full-year
growth could be less than 1 percent due to weak exports and slow
public spending. That would be the slowest growth since
devastating flooding of 2011.
On Monday, the BOI announced strategies for next year to
encourage investors.
Among them will be tax exemption of up to 8 years, and
exemption of import duty on machinery or raw materials for
industries that focus on areas such as research and development,
electronics designs, aircraft manufacturing and aircraft parts.
Tax incentives will also be given to those investing in 20
provinces with the country's lowest per capita income, four
border provinces in the deep south, and in the government's
special economic zones.
($1 = 32.9800 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Pairat Temphairojana;
Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Robert Birsel)