BANGKOK Dec 25 Thailand's investment agency
said on Thursday it has approved applications for 13 projects
worth 21.15 billion baht ($643 million), many involving
renewable energy and power plants, as the pace of investment
recovers after political turmoil early in the year.
The latest approvals bring this year's total to 766.2
billion baht ($23.30 billion), from 1 trillion baht in
applications, the Board of Investment said. Total applications
for the year are forecast to reach 1.3 trillion baht, up from
last year's 1 trillion.
The latest batch of approvals includes a 2.91 billion baht
investment by Mazda Motor Corp to boost production of
fuel-efficient automotive transmissions, Hirunya Suchinai, the
board's secretary-general, said in statement after a meeting
chaired by junta leader Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha.
The Thai government is pressing ahead with phase two of a
green car programme that offers tax breaks to manufacturers of
compact and environmentally friendly vehicles.
A Thai unit of Japanese chemical maker Asahi Kasei Corp
will also invest 2.03 billion baht to increase
production of non-woven fabrics.
The junta on Dec. 15 announced strategies to encourage
investment next year, including tax and import duty exemptions
on machinery and raw materials in selected industries such as
electronic design and aircraft parts.
(1 US dollar = 32.5100 Thai baht)
(Reporting By Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Edmund Klamann)