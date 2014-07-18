BRIEF-Total Energy Services acquires shares of Savanna Energy Services on TSX
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the TSX
BANGKOK, July 18 Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) approved applications on Friday for 15 industrial projects worth 51.53 billion baht ($1.6 billion) as the authorities accelerated the approval process after delays caused by months of political turmoil.
Last month, after a military government seized power in May and restored order, the BOI approved applications for 18 projects worth about 120 billion baht ($3.7 billion).
Military ruler General Prayuth Chan-ocha chaired the meeting on Friday.
The latest projects to be approved include a plant worth 9.7 billion baht where Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co Ltd, a joint venture between Ford Motor and Mazda Motor Corp, can produce 158,000 environmentally friendly vehicles a year.
The BOI also granted investment privileges for three power-producing projects and six wind-energy plants. ($1 = 32.16 baht) (Reporting by Wilawan Pongpitak and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock