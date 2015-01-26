BANGKOK Jan 26 Thailand's investment agency
said on Monday total investment applications submitted to the
country nearly doubled in 2014 as investors rushed to submit
their proposals in December.
Foreign and Thai firms submitted investment applications
worth a combined 2.19 trillion baht ($67.2 billion) in 2014,
with nearly two-thirds applying in December alone.
"Most investors are planning to invest or expand their
investment in the future so they have sped up their investment
application more quickly in order to receive the benefits from
the previous policies," Hirunya Suchinai, secretary general of
the Board of Investment said in a statement.
In the early months of 2014, interest in Thai investment had
been hit by months of political turmoil.
The army took power in a coup in May, saying it had to step
in to restore order and business confidence. It has accelerated
the process of project approvals in a bid to boost private
investment, which remain sluggish.
The BOI announced its latest policies for this year on Dec.
15.
Under the new strategy, the agency replaced the previous
policy by gearing its incentives to more value-added sectors and
provided special offers to those investing in the government's
special economic zones and designated provinces throughout
Thailand.
Among them will be tax exemption of up to 8 years, and
exemption of import duty on machinery or raw materials for
industries that focus on areas such as research and development,
electronics designs, aircraft manufacturing and aircraft parts.
The BOI said 3,469 project applications were recorded in
2014 versus 2,237 in 2013. Project applications in December last
year totalled 2,092, the highest monthly applications in 2014.
Most of the investment applications made in 2014 were from
the service and public utilities sector that made up 37 percent
of the total applications submitted to the country at 822
billion baht.
The other sectors are chemical products, papers, plastic
sectors that submitted a total of 430 billion baht.
($1 = 32.5800 baht)
(Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)