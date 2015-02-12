BANGKOK Feb 12 Thailand's investment agency
said on Thursday it had approved applications for 23 projects
worth 77.23 billion baht ($2.36 billion), mainly in renewable
energy and aviation.
Thailand's military seized power in a coup in May to end
months of political turmoil, but has struggled to revive
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
The junta has cleared a backlog of investment applications
that built up when political protests paralysed government, and
aims to accelerate the process of project approval to encourage
private investment.
Eleven of the new projects are to build renewable power
plants worth a combined value of 30.92 billion baht, while eight
of them were in aviation for the lease of jets with a combined
value worth 34.88 billion baht, Thailand's Board of Investment
(BOI) said.
The bulk of aviation investment came from Thai Lion Mentari
Co Ltd, a company operating Thai Lion Air, to lease 14 Boeings
at 17.03 billion baht, and Thai AirAsia X Co Ltd to lease planes
from France worth 9 billion baht.
The latest batch of projects to get the nod are the first
since the Board of Investment (BOI), the government agency that
promotes local and foreign investment, announced its latest
policies on Dec. 15.
The BOI has also agreed to let existing investors who have
already received the previous promotion that expired last year
to reapply to receive benefits under its latest strategy.
"Investors can submit additional applications to receive
promotions under the new strategy if they invest on research
development, product design and high-value-added training,"
Hirunya Suchinai, secretary general of the Board of Investment
said in a statement.
Under the new strategy, the agency replaced the previous
policy by gearing its incentives to more value-added sectors and
provided special offers to those investing in the government's
special economic zones and designated provinces throughout
Thailand.
Among them will be tax exemption of up to 8 years, and
exemption of import duty on machinery or raw materials for
industries that focus on areas such as research and development,
electronics designs, aircraft manufacturing and aircraft parts.
Foreign and Thai firms submitted investment applications
worth a combined 2.19 trillion baht ($67.2 billion) in 2014,
with nearly two-thirds applying in December alone.
($1 = 32.7200 baht)
