BANGKOK, April 21 Thailand's investment agency
said on Tuesday it had approved applications for 793 projects
worth 217.5 billion baht ($6.71 billion) in the first quarter
of this year, mainly in services and public utilities, and the
electronics sector.
Thailand's military-led government has struggled to revive
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, since seizing power in
May, and growth in 2014 was only 0.7 percent.
The junta has cleared a backlog of investment applications
that built up when protests paralysed the previous elected
government. It aims to encourage private investment by speeding
up its project approval process.
Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) said 176 approved
projects in the service and public utilities sector were worth a
combined value of 60.57 billion baht, while 98 projects in
electronics sector were worth 56.13 billion baht.
The value of applications approved in the first quart was
five times more than in the the 34.65 billion baht approved for
all of last year, it said in a statement.
($1 = 32.4100 baht)
