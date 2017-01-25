BANGKOK Jan 25 Thailand's investment
applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in
the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are
expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency
said on Wednesday.
Thai and foreign firms submitted more than 1,500 investment
projects worth a combined 584.4 billion baht ($16.6 billion)
last year - slightly higher than the government's target and up
196 percent from 2015, Hirunya Suchinai, secretary-general of
the Board of Investment, told reporters.
"Investment pledges in 2016 beat our target, reflecting
investor confidence in Thailand," she said.
The big rise, however, also reflects a low comparative base
in 2015, when the military government introduced new policies
that led to a 90 percent slump in submissions that year as firms
rushed to submit their proposal before the change.
The junta hopes the new policies targeting industrial
clusters and value-added sectors will draw foreign investors
back to Thailand, which has been under military rule since a
coup in May 2014 ended months of street protests.
Japan remained Thailand's biggest investor in 2016, followed
by Singapore and China.
For 2017, the agency still expected overall investment
applications at 600 billion baht, Hirunya said.
A more protectionist United States under President Donald
Trump should not have an impact on U.S. investment in Thailand
as U.S. firms' products are mainly for markets in the region,
not the U.S. market, Hirunya said.
"U.S. investment is not much here but it does not mean that
it will fall as we don't think the new U.S. policies will affect
their investment in Thailand," she said.
Faced with weak exports and sluggish domestic demand, the
government has focused on promoting investment to help revive
growth in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which lags
regional peers.
The central bank has forecast economic growth of 3.2 percent
for this year and in 2016.
($1 = 35.28 baht)
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Orathai Sriring and Robert Birsel)