* Farmers hit by poor commodity prices, plus drought

* Govt has previously tried to lift up rural areas (Reports higher loan total than expected, adds details)

BANGKOK Feb 23 Thailand's military-led government on Tuesday approved soft loans totalling 93 billion baht ($2.60 billion) to help farmers who have been hit hard by falling commodity prices and drought.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters the loans would total 87 billion baht.

Rural Thailand accounts for half of the population and has been in recession for over a year, adding to the problems the junta is facing reviving Southeast Asia's second-largest economy as exports and domestic demand remain weak.

Of the total loans, 72 billion baht will be for small agricultural businesses in sub-districts, 15 billion baht for crop changes in communities, and 6 billion baht for emergency lending to farmers of up to 12,000 baht ($336) each.

In a bid to help struggling farmers, the junta has introduced several measures for rural areas since seizing power in May 2014 to end months of Bangkok street protests.

But billions of dollars in public spending have failed to reach farmers, fuelling disaffection with the junta ahead of elections expected next year

The Thai economy grew 2.8 percent last year, up from 0.8 percent in 2014, but its recovery remains fragile.

The state planning agency this month cut its 2016 economic growth forecast to 2.8-3.8 percent from 3.0-4.0 percent.

($1 = 35.73 baht) (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)