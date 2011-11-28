* Oct manufacturing -35.8 pct y/y vs -12.5 pct in Reuters poll

Manufacturing output index (not seasonally adjusted) Month Oct Sep Aug July June May Apr Y/Y % chg -35.80 -0.33* +6.76 -0.66 +3.81 -3.72 -8.14 M/M % chg -38.87 +2.39* +3.84 -6.31 +13.17 +7.76 -16.61

- A Reuters poll forecast a fall of 12.5 percent in manufacturing output from a year before after a small drop in September when severe flooding started to have an impact..

- Factory output is bound to suffer in coming months as the flooding forced the closure of seven big industrial estates in October, causing huge supply chain disruptions..

- Thailand is the largest auto maker in Southeast Asia and the world's second-biggest producer of hard disk drives. Many of the flood-hit factories are big exporters in those sectors.

- Some firms are back to work while others are being cleaned up as water has subsided. But it will take months for some factories, especially tech plants, to resume output so supply disruption will continue. .

- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said the output loss could reach 200 billion baht ($6.5 billion) and Deputy Governor Suchada Kirakul expects GDP growth of about 2 percent this year, a forecast cut from 2.6 percent..

- The state planning agency said last Monday the flooding could cut GDP growth by 2.3 percentage points and it now expects growth of just 1.5 percent this year..

- The Bank of Thailand left its benchmark policy rate, the one-day repurchase rate, steady at 3.50 percent last month, pausing after raising the rate nine times since July last year to tame inflation..

- Economists expect the central bank to cut the rate by at least 25 basis points at its next meeting on Nov. 30 to counter the flood impact. Until recently, they had expected no change in rates. (Reporting by Boontiwa Wichakul; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)