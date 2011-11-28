* Oct manufacturing -35.8 pct y/y vs -12.5 pct in Reuters
poll
* Drop far worse than most pessimistic forecast from
economists
* Flooding hit output; auto production lowest in 10 years
BANGKOK, Nov 28 Data from Thailand's
Office of Industrial Economics, part of the Industry Ministry:
KEY DATA
Manufacturing output index (not seasonally adjusted)
Month Oct Sep Aug July June May Apr
Y/Y % chg -35.80 -0.33* +6.76 -0.66 +3.81 -3.72 -8.14
M/M % chg -38.87 +2.39* +3.84 -6.31 +13.17 +7.76 -16.61
* revised data
BACKGROUND
- A Reuters poll forecast a fall of 12.5 percent in
manufacturing output from a year before after a small drop in
September when severe flooding started to have an
impact..
- Factory output is bound to suffer in coming months as the
flooding forced the closure of seven big industrial estates in
October, causing huge supply chain disruptions..
- Thailand is the largest auto maker in Southeast Asia and
the world's second-biggest producer of hard disk drives. Many of
the flood-hit factories are big exporters in those sectors.
- Some firms are back to work while others are being cleaned
up as water has subsided. But it will take months for some
factories, especially tech plants, to resume output so supply
disruption will continue. .
- Bank of Thailand Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said the
output loss could reach 200 billion baht ($6.5 billion) and
Deputy Governor Suchada Kirakul expects GDP growth of about 2
percent this year, a forecast cut from 2.6
percent..
- The state planning agency said last Monday the flooding
could cut GDP growth by 2.3 percentage points and it now expects
growth of just 1.5 percent this year..
- The Bank of Thailand left its benchmark policy rate, the
one-day repurchase rate, steady at 3.50 percent
last month, pausing after raising the rate nine times since July
last year to tame inflation..
- Economists expect the central bank to cut the rate by at
least 25 basis points at its next meeting on Nov. 30 to counter
the flood impact. Until recently, they had expected no change in
rates.
