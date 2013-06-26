BANGKOK, June 26 Thailand's central bank has scrapped some curbs on capital outflows to encourage investment in other countries to help balance fund flows and ease any upward pressure on the baht.

Thai citizens will be allowed to freely invest directly overseas as a limit of $100 million is being lifted, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

The central bank also said there will be no limits on amounts kept in foreign currency deposit accounts in Thailand as long as these are for meeting business obligations abroad.

Institutional investors will be able to invest freely in foreign equities, debt and derivatives after a previous limit of $50 million, the central bank said.

Small investors will be allowed to invest in foreign stocks, bonds and derivatives through domestic brokers or private funds and the maximum permitted amount will be decided by Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission.

The moves are in line with the central bank's master plan to promote Thai investment overseas.

The country is treading carefully after tough capital controls in late 2006 triggered a plunge in the Thai stock market. Those have since been lifted, and authorities now are more focused on encouraging capital outflows to hold down the baht.

In April, the baht hit a 16-year high against the dollar. At that peak, it was the strongest emerging Asian currency in 2013, up 7 percent in 2013.

But the baht has retreated since on fears of government curbs and more recently on capital outflows. On Wednesday, it was around 31.12/18 per dollar, a decline of 1.6 percent against this year. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul; Editing by Richard Borsuk)