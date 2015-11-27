(Adds detail, comment)
* Oct output -4.17 pct y/y vs -3.75 pct in Reuters poll
* Output in electronics, plastics down; autos up
* Capacity utilisation at 59.91 pct vs 61.55 pct in Sept
* Ministry sees output up 2-3 pct in 2016 but flat this year
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Nov 27 Thailand's industrial output
fell more than expected in October and at the sharpest pace in
nearly a year as the trade-dependent economy continues to
struggle to grow in the face of weak demand at home and abroad.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is still not firing
on all cylinders more than a year after the military seized
power in May 2014 to end months of political unrest.
Export and domestic demand have remained sluggish and weaker
commodity prices are weighing on the agriculture sector. While
public spending and tourism are picking up, the government is
still struggling to get construction started on some big
infrastructure projects, clouding the outlook for a sustainable
recovery.
The Industry Ministry said on Friday its manufacturing
production index (MPI) in October dropped 4.17 percent from a
year earlier, after September's revised 0.38 percent dip, and
compared with a 3.75 percent decline expected by economists in a
Reuters poll.
Bigger-than-expected export and import declines earlier this
week had suggested output figures may surprise to the downside.
"Our economy is highly tied up with exports. If the global
economy does not recover, it will be difficult for our
production to increase strongly," Siriruj Chulakaratana,
director-general of the ministry's Office of Industrial
Economics, told a news conference.
Economist Thammarat Kittisiripat of KT-Zmico in Bangkok
said: "Exports will continue to be a drag on production".
October's output decline was led by hard drives, television
sets and other electronics. Auto production rose 3.52 percent on
improving exports. The sector accounts for about 10
percent of gross domestic product.
The ministry said it had rebased output data to 2015 from
2000, giving less weight to the tech sector as production has
been shrinking, and more weight to the auto industry.
Indeed, auto exports are set to hit a record this year, one
of the lone bright spots in the economy. Thailand is a regional
production and export hub for global automakers.
The Industry Ministry expects output to rise or fall by 0.5
percent this year before growing 2-3 percent next year, Siriruj
said.
With the rebasing, the output index showed annual growth in
several months this year. The previous formula had shown a drop
every month, except in February, since April 2013.
Industrial goods account for 78 percent of total exports,
which set to contract in 2015 for the third year running.
Capacity utilisation in October dipped to 59.91 percent from a
revised 61.55 percent in September.
This week, Bank of Thailand Deputy Governor Paiboon
Kittisrikangwan said the central bank might cut its growth
projections again from 2.7 percent for this year and 3.7 percent
for 2016 due to higher risks.
Economic growth last year was just 0.9 percent.
(Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim
Coghill)