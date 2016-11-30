* Oct factory output +0.1 pct y/y vs 0.75 pct in Reuters
poll
* Gains in cosmetics, chemicals, petroleum, air conditioners
* Oct capacity utilisation 65.40 vs Sept's revised 65.46 pct
* Jan-Oct output +0.1 pct y/y
* 2016 output seen +0.5 pct, +1 pct next year - ministry
BANGKOK, Nov 30 Thailand's industrial output
rose for a third straight month in October, buoyed by demand for
cosmetics, chemicals and petroleum, but the gain was much
smaller than expected, suggesting the recovery remains fragile.
The Industry Ministry said on Wednesday its manufacturing
production index (MPI) in October was up 0.1 percent from a year
earlier. A Reuters poll had forecast a rise of 0.75 percent.
In September, output rose a revised 1.13 percent from a year
earlier, rather than the 0.6 percent increase reported earlier
after August's 3.18 percent gain.
Industrial goods accounted for 80 percent of total exports
in October, which surprisingly slumped 4.2 percent from the year
before, customs data showed earlier. Shipments are worth about
two-thirds of the economy.
Capacity utilisation was 65.40 percent in October after a
revised 65.46 percent in September.
Exports have contracted in the past three years, frustrating
the junta's efforts to revive Southeast Asia's second-largest
economy since taking power in May 2014 to end prolonged street
protests.
Last week, the state planning agency predicted exports would
be flat this year, rather than fall 1.9 percent as previously
projected. It expected the economy to grow 3.2 percent this
year, up from 2.8 percent last year.
Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of
the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted)
Month Oct Sept Aug July June
% change y/y +0.1 +1.13* +3.18 -4.99 +1.37
% change m/m -0.79 +1.29** +3.38 -5.47 -1.93
*revised from +0.6 pct on-year
**revised from +0.75 pct on-month
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)