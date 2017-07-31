FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 2:55 AM / a day ago

Thai June factory output dips 0.16 pct y/y, worse than forecast

2 Min Read

    BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's industrial output
unexpectedly dropped in June, after a rise in the previous
month, due to lower production of air conditioners and steel,
suggesting economic recovery remains fragile.
    The Industry Ministry said on Monday the manufacturing
production index (MPI) in June contracted 0.16 percent from a
year earlier, compared with the median forecast of a 1.2 percent
rise in a Reuters poll.
    May's index was revised to a 1.64 percent year-on-year rise
from a 1.4 percent increase.
    Capacity utilisation at factories dropped to 61.05 percent
in June from a revised 62.22 percent in May.
    Industrial goods accounted for about 80 percent of total
exports, which rose 11.7 percent in June from a year earlier,
customs data showed.
    Exports, a key driver of growth in Southeast Asia's
second-largest economy, are recovering after years of weakness.
    The Bank of Thailand has forecast an economic growth of 3.5
percent this year, with exports rising 5 percent.
    Data from Thailand's Office of Industrial Economics, part of
the Industry Ministry. (not seasonally adjusted) 
    
 Month             Jun        May      Apr      Mar     Feb     Jan
 % change y/y    -0.16     +1.64*     -1.8    +0.01   -1.09   +2.19
 % change m/m    -3.10   +15.38**   -20.03   +12.74   -0.50   +3.91
 *Revised from +1.4 y/y 
 **Revised from +15.06 pct m/m     

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

