BANGKOK, June 4 Thai factory output is expected
to recover in the second half of this year after a long slump as
private and public investment revive and the global economy
improves, the Industry Ministry said on Thursday.
The industrial sector accounts for 40 percent of Southeast
Asia's second-largest economy, and the ministry's manufacturing
production index fell every month, except February, on a yearly
basis over the past two years.
Industrial goods account for the bulk of exports, which
remain weak along with subdued domestic demand, dragging on the
junta's efforts to revive the economy one year after seizing
power to end political unrest.
"The output index should rebound in the second half," Udom
Wongviwatchai, director-general of the ministry's Office of
Industrial Economics, told Reuters.
"We believe that the index will recover in the third or
fourth quarter this year because many negative factors such as
the political factor has been eased already," he said.
In April, factory output fell a more than expected 5.3
percent from a year earlier, the most for any month since June,
and compared with a 1.7 percent drop in March.
The ministry maintained its forecast for a 3-4 percent rise
in factory output this year, led by strength in the auto and
electronics sectors. Output fell 4.6 percent last year.
"The risk factors on the output index are linked with the
global economic recovery, monetary policy rates, baht currency
against other currencies, exports and household debt that may
have an impact on domestic consumption," Udom said.
The automobile sector accounts for 10 percent of the
economy, as Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export
base for the world's top carmakers.
In January-April, domestic auto sales tumbled 15.3 percent
from a year earlier while car output rose 0.67 percent,
according to the Federation of Thai Industries.
Thailand's economy grew only 0.9 percent last year. The
government recently cut its growth estimate for this year by 0.5
percentage points to 3.0-4.0 percent.
