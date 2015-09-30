* Private consumption, investment up slightly m/m

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Sept 30 Thailand's industrial output declined for a sixth straight month in August, but a tentative recovery in the auto sector could provide some lift to the export-dependent economy.

An official plan to rebase the output figures will also put a floor under the weak data, with output for the full year expected to be positive.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has consistently missed official growth forecasts since the junta seized power in May 2014, with exports and domestic demand remaining sluggish.

The Industry Ministry said on Wednesday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in August fell 8.3 percent from a year earlier after July's revised 6.3 percent decline, and compared with a 6.3 percent drop seen in a Reuters poll.

The Bank of Thailand also said its index of private consumption and investment rose slightly in August from July, although economic activity was weak. Households remained "cautious" about spending while subdued domestic and global demand plus weak business confidence resulted in low manufacturing production, it said.

"A slight improvement in consumption and investment is a good sign," said Pimonwan Mahujchariyawong, an economist at Kasikorn Research Center, adding that recent economic measures should help the economy in the final quarter.

August's output fall was led by lower hard drives, television sets and electronics, but auto production jumped 13 percent in August from a year earlier.

REBASING

The ministry will rebase output data to 2015 from 2000, giving less weight to the tech sector as production has been shrinking, and more weight to the autos industry, Nattapol Rangsitpot, deputy director-general of the ministry's Office of Industrial Economics, told a news conference.

With rebasing, the MPI index is expected to be close to a forecast 3-4 percent rise this year or slightly lower, he added.

The output index from the autos and electronics-led manufacturing sector has fallen every month, except February, on an annual basis since April 2013. Industrial goods account for more than 75 percent of total exports, which fell for an eighth straight month in August.

Capacity utilisation in August eased to 57.77 percent from a revised 58.67 percent in July. Thailand is a regional manufacturing and export hub for global automakers.

The central bank last week cut its economic growth for this year to 2.7 percent from 3.0 percent. Growth last year was 0.9 percent.

Tim Leelahaphan, economist of Maybank Kim Eng, expects economic stimulus to lend support. "We can't rule out the possibility of growth rising above 3 pct this year." (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)