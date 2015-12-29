(Adds details, comments)

* Nov output +0.1 pct y/y vs -2.0 pct in Reuters poll

* Auto output rises, but electronics down

* 2015 'probably the worst' - ministry official

* Jan-Nov output +0.23 pct y/y

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

BANGKOK, Dec 29 Thailand's industrial output rose slightly in November, a surprise given that the country's pivotal exports, many of which are manufactured goods, continued to fall last month.

The Industry Ministry said on Tuesday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in November increased 0.1 percent from a year earlier. A Reuters poll projected a 2.0 percent contraction.

The ministry said the output index fell 2 percent in November from a month earlier, and it sharply revised the annual fall in October, to only 0.83 percent instead of the 4.17 percent decline reported a month earlier.

For all of 2015, the ministry maintained its forecast that output would fall or rise 0.5 percent, and have a 2-3 percent increase next year.

"This year is probably the worst ... Looking forward, the (output index) should return to positive, helped by mega projects next year plus government economic measures," ministry official Verasak Supprasert told a news conference.

Dhammatouch Thongaram, economist for TMB Analytics, said the November increase stemmed from "ramped-up" auto production before new domestic taxes are imposed in 2016, and jewellery production for year-end gifts.

Trade-reliant Thailand recently changed the way it calculates output, which has been sluggish for over two years.

A WEAKENED PILLAR

The index's November rise in annual terms will not be seen as indicating better times, because exports - a pillar of the Thai economy - remain poor.

Industrial goods made up 79 percent of last month's total exports, which fell 7.4 percent from a year earlier and will contract for the third straight year in 2015.

Domestic demand, too, remains sluggish as low commodity prices hurt farmers, so the economy continues to struggle 19 months after the army seized power to end political turmoil.

In one of the few bright spots for the economy, auto production rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier, thanks to the improving domestic demand.

The sector accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic product and employs about one-tenth of the manufacturing workforce. Thailand is a regional production and export hub for global automakers.

The Bank of Thailand on Friday nudged up its 2015 economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent, but downgraded its 2016 growth forecast to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent to reflect zero export growth rather than a 1.2 percent rise seen previously.

The economy grew just 0.9 percent in 2014. (Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)