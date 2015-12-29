(Adds details, comments)
* Nov output +0.1 pct y/y vs -2.0 pct in Reuters poll
* Auto output rises, but electronics down
* 2015 'probably the worst' - ministry official
* Jan-Nov output +0.23 pct y/y
By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
BANGKOK, Dec 29 Thailand's industrial output
rose slightly in November, a surprise given that the country's
pivotal exports, many of which are manufactured goods, continued
to fall last month.
The Industry Ministry said on Tuesday its manufacturing
production index (MPI) in November increased 0.1 percent from a
year earlier. A Reuters poll projected a 2.0 percent
contraction.
The ministry said the output index fell 2 percent in
November from a month earlier, and it sharply revised the annual
fall in October, to only 0.83 percent instead of the 4.17
percent decline reported a month earlier.
For all of 2015, the ministry maintained its forecast that
output would fall or rise 0.5 percent, and have a 2-3 percent
increase next year.
"This year is probably the worst ... Looking forward, the
(output index) should return to positive, helped by mega
projects next year plus government economic measures," ministry
official Verasak Supprasert told a news conference.
Dhammatouch Thongaram, economist for TMB Analytics, said the
November increase stemmed from "ramped-up" auto production
before new domestic taxes are imposed in 2016, and jewellery
production for year-end gifts.
Trade-reliant Thailand recently changed the way it
calculates output, which has been sluggish for over two years.
A WEAKENED PILLAR
The index's November rise in annual terms will not be seen
as indicating better times, because exports - a pillar of the
Thai economy - remain poor.
Industrial goods made up 79 percent of last month's total
exports, which fell 7.4 percent from a year earlier and will
contract for the third straight year in 2015.
Domestic demand, too, remains sluggish as low commodity
prices hurt farmers, so the economy continues to struggle 19
months after the army seized power to end political turmoil.
In one of the few bright spots for the economy, auto
production rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier, thanks to the
improving domestic demand.
The sector accounts for about 10 percent of gross domestic
product and employs about one-tenth of the manufacturing
workforce. Thailand is a regional production and export hub for
global automakers.
The Bank of Thailand on Friday nudged up its 2015 economic
growth forecast to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent, but downgraded
its 2016 growth forecast to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent to
reflect zero export growth rather than a 1.2 percent rise seen
previously.
The economy grew just 0.9 percent in 2014.
(Additional reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)