By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Pairat Temphairojana

BANGKOK, Aug 30 Thailand's July industrial output unexpectedly fell at the sharpest pace in 20 months as the export-dependent economy continues to struggle in the face of sluggish demand at home and abroad.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to regain a firm footing more than two years after the military took power in May 2014 to end prolonged street protests.

Exports have long been weak and domestic demand is restrained by high household debt. While government spending and tourism have helped activity, big public works have been slow to get started.

The Industry Ministry said on Tuesday its manufacturing production index (MPI) in July contracted 5.1 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop since November 2014.

That compared with a 0.1 percent rise predicted by economists in a Reuters poll and June's revised 1.37 percent gain.

Ministry official Verasak Supprasert said July's decline should be temporary due to long holidays that month and a high base of comparison last year, when firms launched new models of pick-up trucks.

"We think it's only one month. Output should rise again in the remaining months," he said.

Thailand is a regional production and export hub for global automakers, with the sector accounting for 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

In July, annual car production fell 8.4 percent and car parts dropped 12.6 percent, while apparel output slumped 25 percent and plastics slipped 17 percent.

Capacity utilisation in July fell to 62.34 percent, its lowest since April, from June's revised 66.7 percent.

Industrial goods account for 80 percent of total shipments and larger-than-expected July export and import declines had suggested output may surprise on the downside.

Economist Thammarat Kittisiripat of KT-Zmico Securities in Bangkok said exports will continue to drag on manufacturing.

Exports have contracted in each of the past three years. The central bank has forecast shipments will fall 2.5 percent this year, while it expects the economy to expand 3.1 percent. The economy grew 2.8 percent last year.

A strong baht has added to exporters' headaches. It was at 34.56 per dollar on Tuesday, hovering around its highest in 13 months.

The Naitonal Shippers' Council on Tuesday urged the central bank to ensure the currency will not go beyond 34.5 per dollar, or "there's no way out for us," vice president Vallop Vitanakorntold told reporters. (Additional reporting and writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)