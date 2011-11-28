* Oct manufacturing output -35.8 pct y/y vs f'cast -12.5 pct

* Fall far worse than economists' most pessimistic forecasts

* Tumble led by weakness in autos, hard disk, electronics

* Economists expect a policy rate cut on Wednesday

By Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul

BANGKOK, Nov 28 Factory output in Thailand dropped a far worse-than-expected 35.8 percent in October from a year before due to severe flooding that shut seven big industrial estates, the Industry Ministry said on Monday, and some economists said that raised the chances of a deep interest rate cut this week.

A Reuters poll had forecast that factory output would fall 12.5 percent in October. In September, output slipped a revised 0.3 percent from a year earlier.

Compared with September, output in October plunged 38.9 percent.

The worst flooding in 50 years became more severe in October, swamping thousands of factories in industrial estates, disrupting global supply chains for electronics companies and car manufacturers in particular.

"The flooding hit manufacturers, dragging capacity utilisation to 46.4 percent. That was led by weakness in the auto, hard disk drive, electronics, airconditioners and textiles," Asamaporn, deputy director general of the ministry's Office of Industrial Economics, said in a statement.

Car production fell 61.3 percent in October from a year earlier, the weakest in 10 years, but some firms started to resume work, it said.

Thailand is a regional hub for the world's top car producers, and even though most of the big assembly plants are in the eastern part of the country, away from the floods, car-part firms have been hit .

Output of hard disk drives fell 52.4 percent in October from a year earlier and production of electronics dropped 45.5 percent. Production of airconditioners fell 42.2 percent while textile output dropped about 34 percent.

Some factories in flood-hit industrial estates are back at work, while others are being cleaned up now that waters have receded. Industry Minister Wannarat Channukul has said most factories could start to resume output late next month but many tech firms will need longer so supply disruptions will continue.

BIGGER RATE CUT?

With the flooding, economists generally expect the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to cut its policy rate by at least 25 basis points at its policy review on Wednesday, and the weak output data could prompt a bigger cut.

"The likelihood of a steeper 50 basis-point cut received a shot in the arm after today's weak production print," Radhika Rao at Forecast Pte. said.

"Restart of operations to pre-floods capacity will only materialise in Q2 next year, though recovery could be strong on pent-up demand from local and offshore manufacturers."

Bank of Thailand Deputy Governor Suchada Kirakul told Reuters last the economy might grow about 2 percent this year, rather than 2.6 percent previously. It will probably release new forecasts after the policy review.

Factory output tracks exports as industrial goods account for about 65 percent of shipments.

The Commerce Ministry now expects exports to fall 15 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Even before the floods, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew just 0.5 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months, much less than expected..

The state planning agency, the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), has slashed its 2011 economic growth forecast to just 1.5 percent this year from 3.5-4.0 percent to reflect the flood impact. It forecast the economy would contract 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier

The NESDB said on Monday the flooding would increase the unemployment rate to 1.8-2.3 percent, or 730,000-920,000 people, in the fourth quarter from only 0.7 percent in the first nine months.

"The rate may rise by 1 or 2 percent in the fourth quarter but that will be temporary as businesses are adjusting after the floods," Deputy Secretary General Suwanee Khamman. (Additional reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)