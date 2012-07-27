(Adds details, BOT chief's comment)
* June output -9.6 pct y/y vs f'cast -2.5 pct
* Industry Ministry still sees output up 6-7 pct this year
By Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul
BANGKOK, July 27 Industrial output in Thailand
fell sharply in June and the central bank said monetary policy
would probably remain easy to help factories continue their
recovery from last year's floods.
Output slid 9.6 percent from a year earlier, much worse than
the 2.5 percent fall forecast in a Reuters poll. It grew a
revised 6.0 percent in May, the first annual rise since the
floods devastated industry last October..
On a monthly basis, output dropped 3.5 percent in June after
a revised 14.3 percent increase in May, the Industry Ministry
said.
The fall in output in June was largely due to a high
comparative base a year earlier, after a rebound in production
following supply chain disruptions caused by the earthquake and
tsunami in Japan in March 2011.
"However, output will jump in Q4, together with exports
because last year both were negative because of the floods,"
Sophon Pholprasit, director general of the ministry's Office of
Industrial Economics, told a briefing.
The Bank of Thailand (BOT) left its benchmark interest rate
steady at 3.0 percent for a fourth meeting on
Wednesday.
The central bank has repeatedly said it was ready to adjust
rates if necessary and on Friday Governor Prasarn Trairatvoraul
said monetary policy was likely to remain accommodative in the
face of increasing global economic risks.
He noted that two monetary policy committee members already
wanted to cut rates at this week's meeting. "But five wanted a
hold as Europe's problems are likely to be prolonged, so we may
need to save our energy to see how strong the storms will be."
The BOT made quarter-point cuts in November and January to
help business cope with the worst floods in half a century.
RATE CUT POSSIBLE
Economists generally expect it to leave rates on hold all
year, but some say there is a higher chance of further loosening
after recent weak economic data.
"The industrial sector is likely to consolidate in coming
months as the boost earlier in the year to meet bunched-up
orders wanes and demand from advanced economies remains
lacklustre," said Forecast economist Radhika Rao in Singapore.
"With renewed signs of weakness in external sector
performance and soft production numbers, the risks of a rate cut
in the second half are on the rise," she said.
The floods hit car and electronics firms hard last year,
many of which are big exporters. Thailand is a regional hub and
export base for the world's top car producers and the world's
number two maker of hard disk drives.
The industry ministry said 78 percent of firms in the seven
flood-hit industrial zones had reopened as of June and 99
percent of affected firms outside those areas were operational.
Sophon said the ministry still expected output to rise 6-7
percent this year after a 9.3 percent fall in 2011 due to the
floods, although it admitted that Europe's debt crisis was
affecting overseas demand.
Customs data this week showed exports fell 4.24 percent in
June from a year earlier. Industrial goods
account for 65 percent of total exports.
Reflecting mounting risks, the central bank cut its 2012
export growth forecast on Wednesday for the second time in a
matter of weeks and now expects 7 percent rather than 8 percent,
after a 16.4 percent rise in 2011.
It also cut its 2012 GDP growth forecast to 5.7 percent from
6.0 percent after just 0.1 percent last year due to the floods.
(Additioanl reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing Alan
Raybould and Eric Meijer)