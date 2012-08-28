(Adds detail, analyst's comment)

* July factory output -5.82 pct y/y vs -3.5 pct in Reuters poll

* Ministry sees August output down 4-6 pct y/y

* Most economists see no change in monetary policy for now

By Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul

BANGKOK, Aug 28 Thailand's factory output in July fell more than expected as sputtering overseas demand hurt exports, but industry is continuing its recovery from last year's severe flooding, which caused a sharp contraction in the economy.

The Industry Ministry expects manufacturing to fall again this month compared with the year before, and economists said monetary policy would remain easy to help cushion business against external risks

Output in July dropped 5.82 percent from a year earlier, worse than the 3.5 percent fall forecast in a Reuters poll. It slid 9.6 percent in June after a 6 percent rise in May.

On a monthly basis, manufacturing was down 2.37 percent in July after a 3.5 percent fall in June, the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

Production for exports such as hard disk drives and electronics was lower in July as factories have only just recovered from the floods and some have moved elsewhere, Hathai Uthai, deputy director general of the ministry's Office of Industrial Economics, told a news conference.

"But the main factor is Europe's protracted crisis and economic slowdowns in China and the United States," he said.

"We expect output in August to rise by 2-3 percent on the month but to fall 4-6 percent year-on-year ... Even if industry is 100 percent back to normal, it will still face the euro zone problems," he said.

Exports are forecast to have fallen again in July after an expected drop in June. Industrial goods account for 65 percent of total shipments..

Other countries, including Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, have all reported big drops in exports as global demand falters.

RATES TO STAY LOW

Nuchjarin Panarode, an economist at Capital Nomura Securities, said the weaker-than-expected output data signalled that the increase in annual gross domestic product in the third quarter could be lower than the second quarter's 4.2 percent.

"We can expect that the BOT will hold rates and they might signal that they will be more cautious, given the slower growth outlook," she said.

The Bank of Thailand has said the current policy rate is appropriate but it is ready to cut it if needed. It next reviews policy on Sept. 5 but most economists expect no change for the rest of the year, unless the global situation gets much worse.

It has left its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent since two cuts in November and January to help firms recover from the worst flooding in half a century.

The floods overwhelmed big industrial zones in late 2011, with car and electronics firms the worst hit, many of them large exporters. Thailand is a regional hub and export base for the world's top car producers and the world's number two maker of hard disk drives.

Not all factories have reopened, but the Industry Ministry still expects output to rise by 6-7 percent this year after a 9.3 percent fall in 2011 due to the floods.

Last month, the central bank cut its 2012 export growth forecast to 7 percent from 8 percent and said the economy could grow 5.7 percent this year, after just 0.1 percent in 2011.

Last week, the state planning agency slashed its export growth projection to 7.3 percent for this year from 15.1 percent while the Commerce Ministry is now forecasting exports will grow 9 percent rather than 15 percent. (Additonal reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Alan Raybould and Jacqueline Wong)