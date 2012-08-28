(Adds detail, analyst's comment)
* July factory output -5.82 pct y/y vs -3.5 pct in Reuters
poll
* Ministry sees August output down 4-6 pct y/y
* Most economists see no change in monetary policy for now
By Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul
BANGKOK, Aug 28 Thailand's factory output in
July fell more than expected as sputtering overseas demand hurt
exports, but industry is continuing its recovery from last
year's severe flooding, which caused a sharp contraction in the
economy.
The Industry Ministry expects manufacturing to fall again
this month compared with the year before, and economists said
monetary policy would remain easy to help cushion business
against external risks
Output in July dropped 5.82 percent from a year earlier,
worse than the 3.5 percent fall forecast in a Reuters poll. It
slid 9.6 percent in June after a 6 percent rise in May.
On a monthly basis, manufacturing was down 2.37 percent in
July after a 3.5 percent fall in June, the Industry Ministry
said on Tuesday.
Production for exports such as hard disk drives and
electronics was lower in July as factories have only just
recovered from the floods and some have moved elsewhere, Hathai
Uthai, deputy director general of the ministry's Office of
Industrial Economics, told a news conference.
"But the main factor is Europe's protracted crisis and
economic slowdowns in China and the United States," he said.
"We expect output in August to rise by 2-3 percent on the
month but to fall 4-6 percent year-on-year ... Even if industry
is 100 percent back to normal, it will still face the euro zone
problems," he said.
Exports are forecast to have fallen again in July after an
expected drop in June. Industrial goods account for 65 percent
of total shipments..
Other countries, including Japan, South Korea and Taiwan,
have all reported big drops in exports as global demand falters.
RATES TO STAY LOW
Nuchjarin Panarode, an economist at Capital Nomura
Securities, said the weaker-than-expected output data signalled
that the increase in annual gross domestic product in the third
quarter could be lower than the second quarter's 4.2 percent.
"We can expect that the BOT will hold rates and they might
signal that they will be more cautious, given the slower growth
outlook," she said.
The Bank of Thailand has said the current policy rate is
appropriate but it is ready to cut it if needed. It next reviews
policy on Sept. 5 but most economists expect no change for the
rest of the year, unless the global situation gets much worse.
It has left its benchmark interest rate steady
at 3.0 percent since two cuts in November and January to help
firms recover from the worst flooding in half a century.
The floods overwhelmed big industrial zones in late 2011,
with car and electronics firms the worst hit, many of them large
exporters. Thailand is a regional hub and export base for the
world's top car producers and the world's number two maker of
hard disk drives.
Not all factories have reopened, but the Industry Ministry
still expects output to rise by 6-7 percent this year after a
9.3 percent fall in 2011 due to the floods.
Last month, the central bank cut its 2012 export growth
forecast to 7 percent from 8 percent and said the economy could
grow 5.7 percent this year, after just 0.1 percent in 2011.
Last week, the state planning agency slashed its export
growth projection to 7.3 percent for this year from 15.1 percent
while the Commerce Ministry is now forecasting exports will grow
9 percent rather than 15 percent.
