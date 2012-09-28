(Adds Aug consumption and investment data, comments)
* Aug output -11.32 pct y/y vs -7.0 pct in Reuters poll
* Big fall in output for electronics, computer parts
* Some economists say output data raises chance of rate cut
* Others think strong domestic side means rate to hold
By Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul
BANGKOK, Sept 28 Thai factory output in August
fell a bigger-than expected 11.32 percent from a year earlier,
due to faltering global demand, which some economists said
raises the chances the central bank could cut interest rates to
help business.
But central bank data issued later on Friday showed
consumption in August showed month-on-month as well as on-year
growth, and its index on private investment was 14 percent
higher than in August 2011, before Thailand was battered by
severe floods. Other economists believe the policy interest rate
will remain on hold all year.
A government official, after release of the dismal output
data, said September will be another month of shrinking
production, perhaps as bad as August.
The weak factory data "shows that the chance of a Bank of
Thailand rate cut rises significantly," Nuchjarin Panarode, an
economist at Capital Nomura Securities.
August was the third straight month in which output in
Southeast Asia's second biggest economy fell from a year
earlier. The latest tumble was the biggest, worse than the 7.0
percent drop forecast in a Reuters poll.
The slide in output comes as export-driven Thailand has
restored its industrial capacity following devastating floods in
late 2011.
Weak global demand is battering Asian economies that depend
on exports. Also on Friday, South Korea reported its third
straight month-on-month contraction in output, while Japan
announced that factory output was at a 15-month low in August.
For Thailand, "output is likely to fall again in September,
probably close to August's figure," Hathai Uthai, deputy
director general of the ministry's Office of Industrial
Economics, told a news conference.
"We had expected production to be positive in the third
quarter but it was not, because of Europe's debt problems.
However, we expect it will be positive in the fourth quarter due
to a low base last year," he said.
The 11.32 percent fall in August output follows a revised
5.49 percent contraction in July and a 9.6 fall in June.
ELECTRONICS BAD, AUTOS GOOD
On a monthly basis, factory production was down 2.57 percent
in August after a revised 2.02 percent decline in July and 3.5
percent drop in June, the Industry Ministry said.
Production of electronics fell 24.6 percent in August from a
year earlier, while output of computer parts dropped 38.4
percent. But auto output rose 41.2 percent in August from the
same month of 2011 due to large pending orders from the time
flooding halted production, the ministry said.
The floods caused economic devastation in the last quarter
of 2011. In October, it forced seven big industrial estates to
close. Cars and electronics firms - many of them big exporters -
were the worst hit. Thailand is a regional hub and export base
for the world's car makers and producers of hard disk drives.
Most affected firms have resumed production, with the auto
sector now fully operational.
Some economists said the August output numbers could steer
the central bank to lower interest rates.
Eugene Leow, an economist at DBS Bank in Singapore, said
"There are risks of rate cuts especially if the export numbers
continue to deteriorate. In any case, monetary policy will stay
accommodative through the next four quarters as downside risks
to growth loom."
Santitarn Sathirathai, an economist at Credit Suisse in
Singapore, said he believes that GDP will contract in the third
quarter from the second.
That raises the probability of a cut by central bank but the
Bank of Thailand "has recently raised the hurdle for another cut
by explicitly stating that a rate reduction will not help much
and may be risky for the financial sector," Santitarn said.
Others are also doubtful of a rate cut, as they expect
growth to stay reasonably high.
The central bank said on Friday that despite the weak
external sector, overall economic stability remained sound.
Its private investment index was down 1.8 percent
month-on-month in August. Consumption was up 4.1 percent
year-on-year and by 0.5 percent from July. Tourist arrivals rose
11.8 percent in August from a year before.
"The growing private consumption shows that domestic demand
continues to maintain momentum and this will alleviate the
impact of external uncertainties," said Pimonwan
Mahujchariyawong, an economist at Kasikorn Research Center.
READY TO CUT IF NEEDED
The central bank left its benchmark interest rate
steady at 3.0 percent this month for a fifth
meeting after making two cuts in November and January to help
firms recover from the worst flooding in half a century.
The next policy meeting is Oct. 17. The central bank has
said it is ready to cut it if needed. However, BOT Governor
Prasarn Trairatvorakul said this week that cutting rates to
support growth could undermine financial stability as credit
expansion was already strong.
The central bank has said the economy could expand 5.7
percent this year due to strong domestic demand after 2011
growth of just 0.1 percent due to the floods.
The finance ministry this week trimmed its economic growth
forecast to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent.
The Thai central bank said on Wednesday it planned to trim
its scaled-down export growth forecast of 7 percent for this
year, compared with a 13.1 percent rise last year.
Customs data on Tuesday showed exports fell for a third
month, declining a bigger-than-expected 6.95 percent in August
from a year earlier.
Industrial goods account for about 65 percent of Thailand's
total exports, which are each year equal to more than 60 percent
of the economy.
